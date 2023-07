Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 10th

1/43 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/43 Demario Alexander – Simple Assault – Second Degree Trespass

3/43 Everett Anderson – Misdemeanor Larceny

4/43 Fancy Arteaa-Leon – Felony Larceny

5/43 Kado Arul – Lend License Plate – Driving While License Revoked



6/43 Abrion Pearson – Assault On A Female – Fugitive/Extradition – Resisting Public Officer

7/43 Arther Bailey – Driving While License Revoked

8/43 Dondrake Baldwin – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

9/43 Edward Baldwi – Possession Marijuana – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

10/43 Santerio Brice – First Degree Murder



11/43 Jaylah Byers – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

12/43 Eddie Catlin – Assualt On A Female

13/43 Mamadi Conneh – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

14/43 Melanny Cruzmendoza – Simpple Possession – Possession Of Marijuana – No License

15/43 Jaylen Davidson – Trafficking Heroin – Carrying Concealed Weapon



16/43 Bryan Ervin – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm

17/43 Derrick Evans – Assault And Battery

18/43 Michael Glover – Domestic Protective Order Violation

19/43 John Haddack – Misdemeanor Stalking

20/43 Shonda Harris – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Commuicating Threats



21/43 Diana Hernandez – Simple Assault

22/43 Jalen Hill – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

23/43 Brandon Hunter – Simple Assault – Resisiting Public officer

24/43 Patrick Ingram – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female

25/43 Trevor JAckson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



26/43 Zambiua Jackson – Assault WIth a Deadly Weapon – Identity Theft – Possession Of Stolen Goods

27/43 James Jeter – Domestic Protective Order Violation

28/43 Orlando Jimenez – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery

29/43 Ashton Johnson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Hit/Run Felony Probation Violation

30/43 Gralon Jones –Resisting Public Officer



31/43 Thaddeaus Jones – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing A Gun

32/43 Anthony Ketter – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm Felon

33/43 David Lynn – Breaking And Or Enter – injury To Real Property – Resisting Public Officer

34/43 Shykeem Lynn – Possession Of Marijuana – Asault On Campus Police Office – Resisit Public Officer

35/43 Dequavies – Fugitive/Extradition – Larceny From That Person



36/43 Frankie Martinez – Sexual Batttery

37/43 Chadwick Mcdonald – Driving While License Revoked

38/43 Stevie Milam – Fugitive/ Extradition

39/43 John’iah Nesbitt – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

40/43 Laberto Portillo-Fornell – Common LawRobbery – Second Degree Kidnapping – Felony Conspiracy



41/43 Dariius Rashidi – Assualt On A Female

42/43 Ricky Robinson – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner

43/43 Elsy Romero – Second Degree Trespass























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from July 10th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.