Charges Filed In Deadly Wadesboro Block Party, But Not Against Shooter

WADESBORO, N.C. – The name of the person killed during Saturday’s shooting at a block party hasn’t been released, but people still gathered Tuesday night for a prayer vigil to mourn their death. Wadesboro resident Ola Marsh says, “The young man, I found out later, said before he even came over here that he had a bad feeling about coming over here.”

Community members met in the parking lot of Wadesboro Grocery. Marsh says her grandson and his cousin were at the deadly block party, and were scared for their lives. She says, “When I called and found out my grandson was OK…I just hate it and I feel sorry for the parents that are going through this.”

Saron Church Senior Pastor Tobias Wall says, “You see things like this happen in the city, in other parts of the country, but when it happens at home, it hits you in a totally different place.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol Law Enforcement Division tells WCCB it has cited the owner and an employee of the store. The owner, Freweini Weneh, was cited with consumption at an off-premises establishment, unlawful possession or consumption, and supervision. Employee Abesolom Taye was charged cited with violating conduct policies. Both were cited with not preventing disorderly conduct, and a violation of controlled substances.

But still, no charges for whoever pulled the trigger Saturday. Wall says, “What can we do? How can we educate about the gun violence?”

Marsh says, “It’s sad to have to come together in this occasion, but as people of God we need to come together for every situation.”

Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer tells WCCB that the investigation is still ongoing, and they need your help tracking down whoever is responsible. Anyone who knows any information is encouraged to contact the Wadesboro Police Department at (704) 694-2167.