Family, Friends Remember South Meck High Student Shot & Killed Three Weeks After Graduation

CHARLOTTE – A South Mecklenburg High School graduate lost his life to gun violence over the weekend. Oscar Bing says his grandson Saivon Lockhart was full of life, and was an intelligent teenager.

Saturday night, the 17-year-old was shot to death just before 7 p.m. on Turtle Point Road in University City. CMPD says someone opened fire in the middle of the neighborhood. Lockhart died before he got to the hospital. Family members say someone driving a car dropped him off, and kept going.

“Whoever brought him in in their car discarded him, just like trash cause they rolled up there and threw him out,” says Oscar Bing, Lockhart’s grandfather.

A 19-year-old was also dropped off at the hospital after he was shot. He is expected to survive.

Lockhart graduated from South Meck High School three weeks ago. School leaders posted heartfelt messages on social media about the young man with a bright future. His grandfather says he planned to join the military.

Two years ago, Saivon’s older brother Travell Moore was also shot to death. It happened on July 4, 2021 on South Blvd and Remount Road. The family says Saivon was with his brother that day, sitting in the backseat of the car. He wasn’t hurt.

Now, exactly two years and four days later, family members are now planning Saivon’s funeral.

His family is pleading with the gunman to turn himself in.

The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

A Gofundme account has been created to help Saivon Lockhart’s family. If you’d like to donate, click the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/g5hhx-a-grieving-mother?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_location=FIRSTTIME&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook