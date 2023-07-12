Gaston County Mugshots July 11th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Walter Williams – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Habitual Larceny
Dalton Watts – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michelle Townsend – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tyler Taylor – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
Douglas Stowe – Parole Warrant
Salina Stewart – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Steven Stafford – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15 – Sell Or Deliver Controlled Substance – Indencent Liberties, Child
Lorie Sprouse – Failure To Appear, Felony
Noah Spargo – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Jason Southard – Obtain Property False Pretense – Possess Stolen Property – Larceny – Possess, Prison:Jail
Ricky Smith – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Lola Scaff – Assault, Simple– Injury, Personal Property
Donna Ruff – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Rikardo Rostas – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense – Immigration
Elizabeth Rodriquez – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Allen Rodriquez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – School Attendance Law Violation – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Extradion:Fugitive Other State
Christopher Pugh – Threat, Communicate – Assault, Female – Injury, Real Property
Ursula Powell – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Robin Powell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Eazell Olive – True Bill Of Indictment – Parole Warrant
Brooklyn Myers – Failure To Appear, Felony
Joseph McClain – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense
Rhonda McCaskill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Alan Little – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Aleta Jones – Possess Methamphetamine
David Jennings – Failure To Appear, Felony – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
William Jenkins – Probation Violation
Roger Ivey – Aid And Abet – Resist Public Officer –
Cameron Hughes – Assault, Simple
Jadarrell Houston – Habeas Corpus
Benjamin Horne – Threat, Communicate
Cheryl Hawkins – Failure To Appear, Felony
Scotty Harbin – Probation Violation
Rodney Guinn – Robbery, Common Law – Assault, Female
Jeffrey Gilbert – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Theron Estelle – Assault, Simple
Justin Cornwell – Failure To Appear, Felony
David Carter – True Bill Of Indictment – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Cocaine, Possess – Sch VI, Possess– Possess Marij Paraphernalia – License, No Operators – Sch VI, Possess
Kasey Caldwell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Amanda Broome – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July, 11th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.