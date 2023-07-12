Gaston County Mugshots July 11th

1/41 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/41 Walter Williams – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Habitual Larceny

3/41 Dalton Watts – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/41 Michelle Townsend – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/41 Tyler Taylor – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol



6/41 Douglas Stowe – Parole Warrant

7/41 Salina Stewart – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/41 Steven Stafford – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15 – Sell Or Deliver Controlled Substance – Indencent Liberties, Child

9/41 Lorie Sprouse – Failure To Appear, Felony

10/41 Noah Spargo – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev



11/41 Jason Southard – Obtain Property False Pretense – Possess Stolen Property – Larceny – Possess, Prison:Jail

12/41 Ricky Smith – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree

13/41 Lola Scaff – Assault, Simple– Injury, Personal Property

14/41 Donna Ruff – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

15/41 Rikardo Rostas – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense – Immigration



16/41 Elizabeth Rodriquez – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

17/41 Allen Rodriquez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – School Attendance Law Violation – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Extradion:Fugitive Other State

18/41 Christopher Pugh – Threat, Communicate – Assault, Female – Injury, Real Property

19/41 Ursula Powell – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

20/41 Robin Powell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/41 Eazell Olive – True Bill Of Indictment – Parole Warrant

22/41 Brooklyn Myers – Failure To Appear, Felony

23/41 Joseph McClain – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense

24/41 Rhonda McCaskill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/41 Alan Little – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/41 Aleta Jones – Possess Methamphetamine

27/41 David Jennings – Failure To Appear, Felony – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off

28/41 William Jenkins – Probation Violation

29/41 Roger Ivey – Aid And Abet – Resist Public Officer –

30/41 Cameron Hughes – Assault, Simple



31/41 Jadarrell Houston – Habeas Corpus

32/41 Benjamin Horne – Threat, Communicate

33/41 Cheryl Hawkins – Failure To Appear, Felony

34/41 Scotty Harbin – Probation Violation

35/41 Rodney Guinn – Robbery, Common Law – Assault, Female



36/41 Jeffrey Gilbert – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

37/41 Theron Estelle – Assault, Simple

38/41 Justin Cornwell – Failure To Appear, Felony

39/41 David Carter – True Bill Of Indictment – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Cocaine, Possess – Sch VI, Possess– Possess Marij Paraphernalia – License, No Operators – Sch VI, Possess

40/41 Kasey Caldwell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



41/41 Amanda Broome – Probation Violation



















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July, 11th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.