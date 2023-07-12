Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 11th

1/40 Noah Allen – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon

2/40 Tracey Asbil – Disclose Private Images

3/40 Tremo Beaslru – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

4/40 Jasmine Brooks – Resisitng Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct

5/40 Elijah Burgette – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy



6/40 Jaquavian caldwell – Probation Violation

7/40 Nilson Caceres–Roble – Carrying Concealed Weapon

8/40 Charisma Carter – Simple Assault

9/40 Chloria Chandler – Resisiting Public OFficer – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia

10/40 Cameron Chaney – Carrying Concealed Weapon



11/40 Cequan Cooper – Sexual Battery – Indecent Exposure

12/40 Aaron Crum – Larceny Of Motor Vehical

13/40 Adalberto Delacruz – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

14/40 Demetrius Dixon – Possession Of FIrearm By Felon

15/40 Richard Duby – Driving While Impaired



16/40 Tammy Elkovich – Larceny By Employee – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

17/40 Dionte Evans – Assault On A Female – Interference Emergency Communication – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

18/40 Mercedes Fernandez – Assault On Government Official

19/40 Romany Harris – Communicating Threats

20/40 James Hillman – Probation Violation



21/40 Jermanine Hodges – Breaking Or Entering – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

22/40 Tiambe Hooper – Assault And Battery – Communcating Threats

23/40 Christopher Husdon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

24/40 Joseph Igidinba – Assault By Strangulation

25/40 Ashley Jerson – Second Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats – Resisitng Public Officer



26/40 Malik Johnson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

27/40 aleb Jones – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Female

28/40 Corgarius Kenion – Fugitive : Extradition

29/40 Curtis Lanier – Second Degree Trespass

30/40 Dwayne Long – Obstructing Justice



31/40 Larry Lyles – Probation Violation

32/40 Juan Martinez–Hernandez – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny

33/40 John Tan – Driving While Impaired

34/40 Misty Paul – Fugutive:Extradition

35/40 Timothy Jordan – Failure To Register Sex Offernder



36/40 Darrell

37/40 April Gamble – Misdemeanor Stallking

38/40 Darrell Digsby – Dischargte Weapon In Occupied Property – Injury To Personal Property

39/40 Jonathan Diaz – Possession Of Firearm ByFelon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

40/40 James Austin – Possession Heroin – Possession Of Gun WIth Alttered Serial Number – Possession Of Firearm

















































































Check out the Gaston Mugshots from Tuesday, July 11th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.