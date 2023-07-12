Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 11th
Noah Allen – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon
Tracey Asbil – Disclose Private Images
Tremo Beaslru – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Jasmine Brooks – Resisitng Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct
Elijah Burgette – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy
Jaquavian caldwell – Probation Violation
Nilson Caceres–Roble – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Charisma Carter – Simple Assault
Chloria Chandler – Resisiting Public OFficer – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia
Cameron Chaney – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Cequan Cooper – Sexual Battery – Indecent Exposure
Aaron Crum – Larceny Of Motor Vehical
Adalberto Delacruz – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Demetrius Dixon – Possession Of FIrearm By Felon
Richard Duby – Driving While Impaired
Tammy Elkovich – Larceny By Employee – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Dionte Evans – Assault On A Female – Interference Emergency Communication – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Mercedes Fernandez – Assault On Government Official
Romany Harris – Communicating Threats
James Hillman – Probation Violation
Jermanine Hodges – Breaking Or Entering – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Tiambe Hooper – Assault And Battery – Communcating Threats
Christopher Husdon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Joseph Igidinba – Assault By Strangulation
Ashley Jerson – Second Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats – Resisitng Public Officer
Malik Johnson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
aleb Jones – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Female
Corgarius Kenion – Fugitive : Extradition
Curtis Lanier – Second Degree Trespass
Dwayne Long – Obstructing Justice
Larry Lyles – Probation Violation
Juan Martinez–Hernandez – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny
John Tan – Driving While Impaired
Misty Paul – Fugutive:Extradition
Timothy Jordan – Failure To Register Sex Offernder
April Gamble – Misdemeanor Stallking
Darrell Digsby – Dischargte Weapon In Occupied Property – Injury To Personal Property
Jonathan Diaz – Possession Of Firearm ByFelon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
James Austin – Possession Heroin – Possession Of Gun WIth Alttered Serial Number – Possession Of Firearm
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.