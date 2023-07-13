Gaston County Mugshots July 12th
Dequan Thompson – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tammy Saunders – Probation Violation, Other County
Bradley Sandidge – Heroin, Traffick
Sheila Ross – Injury, Real Property
Frank Rodriguez–Rosario – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Ray – Fail Return Hired MV >$4000
James Proctor – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess
Andrew Pardillo – Probation Violation – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Justin Mosley – Parole Warrant
Katie Montgomery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Carolyn Mason – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Crystal Johnson – Probation Violation, Other County – Break:Enter – Trespass, 2nd Degree
David Hinkle – Threat, Communicate – Assault, Female – Kidnapping, Second Degree – Probation Violation
Sunny Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Rebekah Gibson – Failure To Appear, Felony
Gerald German – Failure To Comply
Teresa Darty – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Rashod Darrisaw – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jonathon Choate – Parole Warrant – Sch II, Possess
Stewart Carr – Probation Violation
Justin Brannon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Equan Bowden – Failure To Appear, Felony – Non Support Child Iv D
Amber Bass – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
William Adams – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Chad Adams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July, 12th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.