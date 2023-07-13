Gaston County Mugshots July 12th

1/26 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/26 Dequan Thompson – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/26 Tammy Saunders – Probation Violation, Other County

4/26 Bradley Sandidge – Heroin, Traffick

5/26 Sheila Ross – Injury, Real Property



6/26 Frank Rodriguez–Rosario – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/26 Christopher Ray – Fail Return Hired MV >$4000

8/26 James Proctor – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess

9/26 Andrew Pardillo – Probation Violation – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

10/26 Justin Mosley – Parole Warrant



11/26 Katie Montgomery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

12/26 Carolyn Mason – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/26 Crystal Johnson – Probation Violation, Other County – Break:Enter – Trespass, 2nd Degree

14/26 David Hinkle – Threat, Communicate – Assault, Female – Kidnapping, Second Degree – Probation Violation

15/26 Sunny Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/26 Rebekah Gibson – Failure To Appear, Felony

17/26 Gerald German – Failure To Comply

18/26 Teresa Darty – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/26 Rashod Darrisaw – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/26 Jonathon Choate – Parole Warrant – Sch II, Possess



21/26 Stewart Carr – Probation Violation

22/26 Justin Brannon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

23/26 Equan Bowden – Failure To Appear, Felony – Non Support Child Iv D

24/26 Amber Bass – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/26 William Adams – Trespass, 2nd Degree



26/26 Chad Adams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July, 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.