Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 12th

1/41 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/41 Alexis Velasquez–Lanza – Felony Possession. Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon

3/41 Bradley Tucker – Communicating Threats

4/41 Brandon Travis – Probation Violation

5/41 Rashad Spruell – Possession Of Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon



6/41 Luther Sheriil – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Accessing Computers – Misdemeanor Larceny

7/41 Jeffery Salazar – Injuru To Perosnal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

8/41 Geary Robinson – Probation Violation

9/41 Marc Quessenberry – Possession Of Controlled Substances

10/41 Devante Powell – Fele:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Carrying Concealed Weapon



11/41 Dezyan Newkirk – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

12/41 Benjamin Nash – Driving While Impaired

13/41 Nathaniel Mims – Misdeanor Larceny – Possession Stolen Firearm

14/41 Isaiah Mcneil – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping Second Degree – Assault On A Female

15/41 Rahmel Lundy – Breaking And Or Entering – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



16/41 Navodney Lewis – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Trafficking Marijuana – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

17/41 William Kruger – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Enter

18/41 Ethan Kaiss – Simple Assault

19/41 apon – Injury To Property

20/41 Jeovanny Hernandez – Larceny By Employee



21/41 ANthony Harris – Injury To Personal Property

22/41 Hakeem Grant – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

23/41 Courtney Boulware – Simple Assault

24/41 Kenneth Boyce – Trafficking Heroin

25/41 Preston Burns – Defrauding Inkeeper – Misdemeanor Larceny



26/41 Evan Butler – Possion Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Goods

27/41 Jaquarreus Clyburn – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy

28/41 Jeconiah Davidson – Possesson Of Firearm By Felon

29/41 Darryl Connor – Driving While Impaired

30/41 Chase Cousar – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault On A Female



31/41 Chralie Ellis – Common Law Robbery

32/41 Heremy Funderburk – Open Container Of Alcohol Violation – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

33/41 Darius Gillespie – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous weapon

34/41 Carlos Flores – No License – Hit:Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage

35/41 Kasseem Bey – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



36/41 Andreas Belton – Domestic Protective Order VIolation

37/41 Shandon Batis – Domestic Violence Order Violation

38/41 Anthony Arthur – Possession Of Stolen Goods – Breaking:Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny

39/41 Artemio Aguilar – Felony Hit And Run Injury

40/41 Maurice Adams – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endager



41/41 Darrell Stokes – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Ficticious Tag – Failure To Stop



















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, July 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.