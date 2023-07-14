ABC Columbia: Multimedia Account Executive

Multimedia Account Executive

WOLO ABC Columbia-TV & Bahakel Digital – Columbia, SC

Is it important that you work with a team of top performers who love this industry and are passionate about keeping it fun, interesting and entertaining? WOLO ABC Columbia-TV & BAHAKEL DIGITAL is looking for enthusiastic television and digital marketing Consultants.

In This Position, You Will

Generate sales revenue for WOLO ABC Columbia-TV & BAHAKEL DIGITAL through effective sales techniques to meet goals for:

 Television Advertising – using all available traditional local products

 Digital Marketing – both station assets and 3rd party extension products

 New Business Development

Build and manage client relationships and help define media strategy and ROI goals. Establish relationships with clients and the community and manage accounts including small businesses, small to mid-sized advertising agencies and media companies through:

 Prospecting

 Discovery and customer needs analysis

 Proposal planning, coordination, creation and presentation

 Negotiation and sale closing

 Campaign optimization and pace monitoring

 Post-sale reporting, analysis and campaign renewal

Our Ideal Candidate

When you love what you do, it shows! When you love what you do, you want to be appreciated for your skills, feel valued and feel important. We’re looking for two (2) business-minded individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset for a career that gets you out of the office meeting with new people every day, a passion for building relationships and helping businesses succeed.

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal while working independently or as part of a smart, sophisticated and fun team.

Strong quantitative and negotiation skills. Proven self-starter and not afraid to cold call

Business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media

Professional appearance a must

Reliable transportation, valid driver’s license and a satisfactory driving record

About Us

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Bahakel Communications was founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel and continues to be owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. We take pride in living out Cy’s legacy by being a service-oriented company dedicated to helping our clients grow their business. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, a media company headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

WOLO ABC Columbia -TV &BAHAKEL DIGITAL is an EOE Employer

5/1/2023

Contact:

Jeff West

jwest@bahakel.com