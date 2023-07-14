Gaston County Mugshots July 13th
-
1/31
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/31
Philip Wigger – Probation Violation
-
3/31
Michael Whitson – DWI
-
4/31
Dynadia Stevenson – Injury, Personal Property – Threat, Communicate – AWDW
-
5/31
Adam Scoggins – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Lighting, Break:Stop Violation
-
-
6/31
Jacob Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
7/31
Michael Rumfelt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
8/31
Joseph Rubio–Rivera – DWI – License, No Operators – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Drive Left Of Center – Improper Passing On Right
-
9/31
Marlene Ricaud– Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
10/31
David Rhames – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Fail To Report Accident – Selt Belt, Fail To Wear – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt – Drive Left of Center
-
-
11/31
Donavon Ramey – Stalking – Injury, Personal Property
-
12/31
Perry Nowell – Sch VI, Possess – DWI
-
13/31
Zachery Marlowe – DWI
-
14/31
Jared Logan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
15/31
David Lavalley – Probation Violation
-
-
16/31
Jonathan Lansdale – Possess Stolen Property
-
17/31
James Jones – Failure To Appear, Felony – Possess, Prison:Jail
-
18/31
Anthony Hughes – Probation Violation, Other County
-
19/31
Wesley Hudson – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
20/31
Alicia Hinson – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
-
21/31
Jhinelle Guy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
22/31
Kendell Fulmore – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
23/31
Matthew Farmer – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Assault, Officer, Serious Injury – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Speed, Exceed Limit > 15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWI
-
24/31
Glen Clinkscale – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
25/31
Christopher Carey – DWI – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Handgun, Concealed Permit Violation
-
-
26/31
Ivan Brooks – Probation Violation, Other County
-
27/31
Cristina Brice – DWI – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle
-
28/31
Curtis Braddy – Assault, Female
-
29/31
Steven Boyce – AWDWISI
-
30/31
Christopher Barrett – Probation Violation
-
-
31/31
Michael Baker – Probation Violation – Break:Enter – Resist Public Officer
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July, 13th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.