Gaston County Mugshots July 13th

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Philip Wigger – Probation Violation

3/31 Michael Whitson – DWI

4/31 Dynadia Stevenson – Injury, Personal Property – Threat, Communicate – AWDW

5/31 Adam Scoggins – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Lighting, Break:Stop Violation



6/31 Jacob Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/31 Michael Rumfelt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/31 Joseph Rubio–Rivera – DWI – License, No Operators – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Drive Left Of Center – Improper Passing On Right

9/31 Marlene Ricaud– Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/31 David Rhames – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Fail To Report Accident – Selt Belt, Fail To Wear – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt – Drive Left of Center



11/31 Donavon Ramey – Stalking – Injury, Personal Property

12/31 Perry Nowell – Sch VI, Possess – DWI

13/31 Zachery Marlowe – DWI

14/31 Jared Logan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/31 David Lavalley – Probation Violation



16/31 Jonathan Lansdale – Possess Stolen Property

17/31 James Jones – Failure To Appear, Felony – Possess, Prison:Jail

18/31 Anthony Hughes – Probation Violation, Other County

19/31 Wesley Hudson – Domestic Violence Protection Order

20/31 Alicia Hinson – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



21/31 Jhinelle Guy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/31 Kendell Fulmore – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/31 Matthew Farmer – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Assault, Officer, Serious Injury – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Speed, Exceed Limit > 15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWI

24/31 Glen Clinkscale – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/31 Christopher Carey – DWI – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Handgun, Concealed Permit Violation



26/31 Ivan Brooks – Probation Violation, Other County

27/31 Cristina Brice – DWI – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle

28/31 Curtis Braddy – Assault, Female

29/31 Steven Boyce – AWDWISI

30/31 Christopher Barrett – Probation Violation



31/31 Michael Baker – Probation Violation – Break:Enter – Resist Public Officer































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July, 13th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.