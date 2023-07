Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 13th

1/38 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/38 Antoine Jetter – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

3/38 Brandon Freeman – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

4/38 Brenton Obrien – Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Felony Conspiracy

5/38 Cedrique King – Assault On A Female



6/38 Chance Curry – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

7/38 Charles Crawford – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

8/38 Charles Legg – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

9/38 Charlie Henderson – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy

10/38 Christopher Brown – Assault By Pointing A Gun



11/38 Christopher Farmer – Assault Inflict Serious Bodily Injury – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault And Battery

12/38 Cobyian Byers – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny

13/38 Curese Mcilwain – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Stolen Goods – Possess Of

14/38 Da’Quante Banks – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Attempted Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

15/38 Daquan Mcgrant – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun



16/38 Daryl Alexander Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

17/38 Demetreous Heath – C:S Sch II–Simple Possession

18/38 Devin Cokley – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

19/38 Dontrail Hutchins – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

20/38 James Kendrick Obtain Property False Pretense – Misdemeanor Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense



21/38 Jaylen Hall – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

22/38 Jermaine Hodges – Common Law Robbery

23/38 Jerry Ortiz – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

24/38 Keyli Perez – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny

25/38 Lamar Mckenzie – Assault On A Female



26/38 Louise Mcarthur – Simple Assault

27/38 Mariany Castillo – Simple Assault

28/38 Naquean Johnson – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

29/38 Nathan Johnson – Simple Assault

30/38 Ninti El–Bey – First Deg Tresp–Infrastuct – Resist Public Officer – Assault Govt Official:Emply



31/38 Omariyhon Austin – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

32/38 Rafael Guillen – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering

33/38 Reginald Moses – Murder – First Degree – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy

34/38 Remon Bereket – Injury To Personal Property

35/38 Santosh Nukala – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam – Driving While Impaired



36/38 Sean Rabouin – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy

37/38 Sherrod Pauley – C:S Sch II – Trafficking In Cocaine – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

38/38 Xzavier Horton – Felony Conspiracy – Assault On A Female – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop–Convey In Oper













































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, July 13th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.