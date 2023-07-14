Nightside Digital Content Producer (WCCB Charlotte/Bahakel Sports and Entertainment) – Full Time
WCCB Charlotte’s CW and Bahakel Sports and Entertainment are looking for an energetic nightside Digital Content Producer. Ideal candidates must be self-starters, hard working, have a great attitude, be versatile and efficient. Candidates must be proficient in news writing, social media and its applications for broadcast television and news/sports coverage on all digital spaces. In addition, a drive to promote station brand through multiple digital platforms while working with Digital Services and Bahakel Sports.
Candidate must be open to working nights and weekends (when needed).
Qualifications:
- Strong writing skills and good editorial judgment. Experience with AP writing style preferred.
- Excellent proofreader
- Have a strong understanding of the day’s local, national and international news.
- Avid user of social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & others.
- Ability to manage and maintain livestreaming software for breaking news, sport events, and newscasts
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment and adjust quickly to meet deadlines.
- Experience with WordPress or other content management systems.
- Experience with Photoshop, video editing software, podcasting software, and other creative tools.
- Effective communicator with the ability to produce and present ideas in a clear, concise and creative manner.
- Have fun coming up with new ideas to promote WCCB Charlotte and Bahakel Sports on our website & social media.
- Open to learning new technical abilities and adapt to any other duties assigned by management to meet operational needs
- Previous experience is required.
WCCB Charlotte reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required.
Please email resume, references and social media links to:
Caryn Little – Senior Director of Web, Digital, and Streaming Optimization – clittle@wccbcharlotte.com
&
Richard Groves – Senior Director of Design and Media Technology – rgroves@wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Charlotte
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
No phone calls please.
EOE
July 13, 2023