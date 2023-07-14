Nightside Digital Content Producer (WCCB Charlotte/Bahakel Sports and Entertainment) – Full Time

Caryn Little,

WCCB Charlotte’s CW and Bahakel Sports and Entertainment are looking for an energetic nightside Digital Content Producer. Ideal candidates must be self-starters, hard working, have a great attitude, be versatile and efficient. Candidates must be proficient in news writing, social media and its applications for broadcast television and news/sports coverage on all digital spaces. In addition, a drive to promote station brand through multiple digital platforms while working with Digital Services and Bahakel Sports.

Candidate must be open to working nights and weekends (when needed).

Qualifications:

  • Strong writing skills and good editorial judgment. Experience with AP writing style preferred.
  • Excellent proofreader
  • Have a strong understanding of the day’s local, national and international news.
  • Avid user of social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & others.
  • Ability to manage and maintain livestreaming software for breaking news, sport events, and newscasts
  • Ability to work in a fast paced environment and adjust quickly to meet deadlines.
  • Experience with WordPress or other content management systems.
  • Experience with Photoshop, video editing software, podcasting software, and other creative tools.
  • Effective communicator with the ability to produce and present ideas in a clear, concise and creative manner.
  • Have fun coming up with new ideas to promote WCCB Charlotte and Bahakel Sports on our website & social media.
  • Open to learning new technical abilities and adapt to any other duties assigned by management to meet operational needs
  • Previous experience is required.

WCCB Charlotte reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required.

Please email resume, references and social media links to:

Caryn Little – Senior Director of Web, Digital, and Streaming Optimization – clittle@wccbcharlotte.com

&

Richard Groves – Senior Director of Design and Media Technology – rgroves@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205

No phone calls please.
EOE
July 13, 2023