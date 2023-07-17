Gaston County Mugshots July 16th

1/30 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/30 Quantarius Watson – Trespass, 2nd Degree

3/30 Rocky Smith – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Female

4/30 Malik Small – True Bill Of Indictment

5/30 Enyer Rivas–Gomez – DWI



6/30 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

7/30 Angelo Patterson – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Threat, Communicate

8/30 Cantalicio Nava Carballo – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – License, No Operators

9/30 Maranda Morgan – Possess Methamphetamine – Heroin, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

10/30 Kimberly Morgan – Assault, Simple



11/30 Erick Moran – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – License, No Operators – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt – Selt Belt, Fail To Wear – Immigration

12/30 Paul Moose – Possess Methamphetamine – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Marijuana, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

13/30 Tyrone Love – Assault, Simple

14/30 Brandon Knox – Probation Violation

15/30 David Hudspeth – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation



16/30 Allen Houser – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/30 Sarah Hartman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/30 Dequon Grier – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer

19/30 Ashley Fralick – Assault And Battery

20/30 Walter Fowler – Assault, Female – Assault, Pointing A Gun



21/30 James Flowers – Parole Warrant

22/30 James Baker – Discharge Firearm in City

23/30 Erin Boughman – Probation Violation – Failure to Appear

24/30 Melissa Boyd – Sch II

25/30 Jessup Brewer – Failure to Appear



26/30 Joshua Byrd – Failure to Appear

27/30 Martell Carothers – Sch VI – Resist Officer – No Registration Plate – Unsafe Tires

28/30 Joshua Feaster – Possession Marijuana with Intent to Manufacture – Maintain Dwelling – DWI – Marijuana Paraphernalia

29/30 Josh Arrowood – Trespass

30/30 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, July, 16th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.