Gaston County Mugshots July 16th
Quantarius Watson – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Rocky Smith – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Female
Malik Small – True Bill Of Indictment
Enyer Rivas–Gomez – DWI
Brittany Poole – Probation Violation
Angelo Patterson – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Threat, Communicate
Cantalicio Nava Carballo – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – License, No Operators
Maranda Morgan – Possess Methamphetamine – Heroin, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kimberly Morgan – Assault, Simple
Erick Moran – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – License, No Operators – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt – Selt Belt, Fail To Wear – Immigration
Paul Moose – Possess Methamphetamine – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Marijuana, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Tyrone Love – Assault, Simple
Brandon Knox – Probation Violation
David Hudspeth – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
Allen Houser – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Sarah Hartman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dequon Grier – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer
Ashley Fralick – Assault And Battery
Walter Fowler – Assault, Female – Assault, Pointing A Gun
James Flowers – Parole Warrant
James Baker – Discharge Firearm in City
Erin Boughman – Probation Violation – Failure to Appear
Melissa Boyd – Sch II
Jessup Brewer – Failure to Appear
Joshua Byrd – Failure to Appear
Martell Carothers – Sch VI – Resist Officer – No Registration Plate – Unsafe Tires
Joshua Feaster – Possession Marijuana with Intent to Manufacture – Maintain Dwelling – DWI – Marijuana Paraphernalia
Josh Arrowood – Trespass
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, July, 16th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.