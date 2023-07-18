Gaston County Mugshots July 17th

1/33 Randall Wilkinson – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods

2/33 Aundria Wlikey – Larceny, Misdemeanor

3/33 Irvin Velazquez – Habeas Corpus

4/33 Rocky Smith – Local Ordinance–Free Text

5/33 Michael Peek – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/33 Kristen Peek – Sch II, Possess

7/33 Terry Parton – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Resist Public Officer – Drive Left Of Center – Seat Belt, Driver

8/33 Dominic Parker – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

9/33 Destinee Myers – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Simple – Resist Public Officer

10/33 Tonya Moss – Sch II, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia



11/33 Tylor Mathis – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle

12/33 Noe Martinez – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Immigration

13/33 Miguel Maldonado – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Indencent Exposure – Trespass, 2nd Degree

14/33 Shannon Kissick–Flanary – Assault, Simple

15/33 Dustin Hutchens – Larceny, Misdemeanor



16/33 Rodney Hulon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/33 Kaley Heston – Larceny, Misdemeanor

18/33 Ragan Heavener – Probation Violation

19/33 Paul Hall – Trespass, 2nd Degree

20/33 Jamal Grady – Child Abuse – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Resist Public Officer – Fail To Stop –Steady Red Light



21/33 Rolando Garcia Duarte – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Registration Plate, Covering:Disguising – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card: Tag – License, No Operators – Immigration

22/33 Benny Garcia – DWI – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light – Unsafe Movement

23/33 Ashton Gamble – Probation Violation – Assault, Female

24/33 Christopher Duncan – Probation Violation

25/33 Trinity Drumm – Probation Violation



26/33 William Davis – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

27/33 Travis Cuthbertson – Habeas Corpus

28/33 Derita Conrad – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/33 Tieger Cathcart – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

30/33 Michael Carver – Trespass, 2nd Degree



31/33 Charles Bryson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

32/33 Anthony Blackmond – Larceny, Misdemeanor

33/33 Sarabarac Bell – Possess Methamphetamine – Trespass, 2nd Degree



































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, July, 17th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.