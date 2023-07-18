Gaston County Mugshots July 17th
-
1/33
Randall Wilkinson – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
-
2/33
Aundria Wlikey – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
3/33
Irvin Velazquez – Habeas Corpus
-
4/33
Rocky Smith – Local Ordinance–Free Text
-
5/33
Michael Peek – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
6/33
Kristen Peek – Sch II, Possess
-
7/33
Terry Parton – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Resist Public Officer – Drive Left Of Center – Seat Belt, Driver
-
8/33
Dominic Parker – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
9/33
Destinee Myers – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Simple – Resist Public Officer
-
10/33
Tonya Moss – Sch II, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
-
-
11/33
Tylor Mathis – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle
-
12/33
Noe Martinez – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Immigration
-
13/33
Miguel Maldonado – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Indencent Exposure – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
14/33
Shannon Kissick–Flanary – Assault, Simple
-
15/33
Dustin Hutchens – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
-
16/33
Rodney Hulon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
17/33
Kaley Heston – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
18/33
Ragan Heavener – Probation Violation
-
19/33
Paul Hall – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
20/33
Jamal Grady – Child Abuse – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Resist Public Officer – Fail To Stop –Steady Red Light
-
-
21/33
Rolando Garcia Duarte – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Registration Plate, Covering:Disguising – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card: Tag – License, No Operators – Immigration
-
22/33
Benny Garcia – DWI – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light – Unsafe Movement
-
23/33
Ashton Gamble – Probation Violation – Assault, Female
-
24/33
Christopher Duncan – Probation Violation
-
25/33
Trinity Drumm – Probation Violation
-
-
26/33
William Davis – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
-
27/33
Travis Cuthbertson – Habeas Corpus
-
28/33
Derita Conrad – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
29/33
Tieger Cathcart – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
-
30/33
Michael Carver – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
-
31/33
Charles Bryson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
32/33
Anthony Blackmond – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
33/33
Sarabarac Bell – Possess Methamphetamine – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, July, 17th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.