Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 17th
Jason Aycoth – Simple Assault – Injury To Real Property
Robert Anthony – Assault On A Female – Driving While Impaired
Roslyn Barrett – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Roderick Bittle – Nonsupport Child
Zakeia Blakley – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Amanda Bowden – Simple Assault
Timothy Bowens – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Nasir Boyd – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Maru Paraphernalia
Charles Brice – Trespass On RR Right Of Way – Fail Provide Proof Proper Fare
Monica Cerna – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Anthony Collins – C:S – Possess Controlled Substance ATJA
James Cowart – Possess Methamphetamine
Crystal Davis – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
William Davis – Assault By Strangulation – Breaking Or Entering – Assault On A Female
Luis Diaz–Chinchilla – DV Protective Order Violation
Lawrence Drumgoole – Fail To Report Accident – Misd.
Seth Foresman – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Communicating Threats – Resisting Public Officer
Marvin Freeman – Larceny By Employee
Lauren German – Simple Assault
Leroy Hall – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag
Raymond Hart – Misdemeanor Larceny
Felipe Hernandez–Garcia – DWI – Level 5
Arsenio Hopper – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Manufacture Sch I CS
Darryl Hornes – DV Protection Order Violation
Andre Jackson – Felony Larceny
Austin Jones – Assault On A Female
Kenoal Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny
Ladiamond Jones – Habitual Larceny – No Operators License – Misdemeanor Larceny
Nigel Lavigne–Carswell – Probation Violation
Jerry Lynch – Discharge Firearm Encl Fear – Assault On A Female
Griselda Martinez – Domestic Crim Trespass
Jonathan Mccaskill – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Taylor Mckinney – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault – Interfere Emergency Communication
Renae Michael – Possess Methamphetamine – Resisting Public Officer
Angela Morrow – Toxic Vapors – Inhaling Fumes – Second Degree Trespass
Michael Mullis – H:I Felony Probation Violation
Christopher Plummer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS
William Putman – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Jessica Rea – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Simple Assault
Khiri Reeves – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – Speeding – No Operators License
Isaiah Reid – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
Jasmine Rodriguez – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Latwaine Rorie – Assault On A Female – Assault And Battery
Trevor Salley – Second Degree Trespass
Araceli Sanchez – Driving While Impaired
Yasmin Santos – C:S–Sch II– Trafficking In Cocaine
Malcolm Scott – Indecent Liberties With Child – Statutory Rape Of Child <=15
Vidall Velazquez – DV Protective Order Violation
Kayla Watson – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Maru Paraphernalia
Demonte Williams – Resisting Public Officer – Injury To Real Property
Brian Wise – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Nicholas Worthy – Assault On A Female
Lauren Starnes – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, July 17th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.