Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 17th

1/54 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/54 Jason Aycoth – Simple Assault – Injury To Real Property

3/54 Robert Anthony – Assault On A Female – Driving While Impaired

4/54 Roslyn Barrett – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

5/54 Roderick Bittle – Nonsupport Child



6/54 Zakeia Blakley – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm – Misdemeanor Conspiracy

7/54 Amanda Bowden – Simple Assault

8/54 Timothy Bowens – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

9/54 Nasir Boyd – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

10/54 Charles Brice – Trespass On RR Right Of Way – Fail Provide Proof Proper Fare



11/54 Monica Cerna – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

12/54 Anthony Collins – C:S – Possess Controlled Substance ATJA

13/54 James Cowart – Possess Methamphetamine

14/54 Crystal Davis – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass

15/54 William Davis – Assault By Strangulation – Breaking Or Entering – Assault On A Female



16/54 Luis Diaz–Chinchilla – DV Protective Order Violation

17/54 Lawrence Drumgoole – Fail To Report Accident – Misd.

18/54 Seth Foresman – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Communicating Threats – Resisting Public Officer

19/54 Marvin Freeman – Larceny By Employee

20/54 Lauren German – Simple Assault



21/54 Leroy Hall – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag

22/54 Raymond Hart – Misdemeanor Larceny

23/54 Felipe Hernandez–Garcia – DWI – Level 5

24/54 Arsenio Hopper – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Manufacture Sch I CS

25/54 Darryl Hornes – DV Protection Order Violation



26/54 Andre Jackson – Felony Larceny

27/54 Austin Jones – Assault On A Female

28/54 Kenoal Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny

29/54 Ladiamond Jones – Habitual Larceny – No Operators License – Misdemeanor Larceny

30/54 Nigel Lavigne–Carswell – Probation Violation



31/54 Jerry Lynch – Discharge Firearm Encl Fear – Assault On A Female

32/54 Griselda Martinez – Domestic Crim Trespass

33/54 Jonathan Mccaskill – Assault Govt Official:Emply

34/54 Taylor Mckinney – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault – Interfere Emergency Communication

35/54 Renae Michael – Possess Methamphetamine – Resisting Public Officer



36/54 Angela Morrow – Toxic Vapors – Inhaling Fumes – Second Degree Trespass

37/54 Michael Mullis – H:I Felony Probation Violation

38/54 Christopher Plummer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS

39/54 William Putman – Probation Violation – Out Of County

40/54 Jessica Rea – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Simple Assault



41/54 Khiri Reeves – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – Speeding – No Operators License

42/54 Isaiah Reid – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

43/54 Jasmine Rodriguez – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

44/54 Latwaine Rorie – Assault On A Female – Assault And Battery

45/54 Trevor Salley – Second Degree Trespass



46/54 Araceli Sanchez – Driving While Impaired

47/54 Yasmin Santos – C:S–Sch II– Trafficking In Cocaine

48/54 Malcolm Scott – Indecent Liberties With Child – Statutory Rape Of Child <=15

49/54 Vidall Velazquez – DV Protective Order Violation

50/54 Kayla Watson – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Maru Paraphernalia



51/54 Demonte Williams – Resisting Public Officer – Injury To Real Property

52/54 Brian Wise – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

53/54 Nicholas Worthy – Assault On A Female

54/54 Lauren Starnes – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny













































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, July 17th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.