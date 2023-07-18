WAKA 8: Meteorologist/MMJ (Full Time)

WAKA/CBS 8 in Montgomery, Alabama is seeking a full-time Meteorologist/MMJ.

Applicants should have a degree in meteorological science or related field. A candidate who is currently pursuing a degree would be considered. Experience with WSI TrueVu Max is preferred as is the ability to handle extended wall-to-wall severe weather coverage either in the studio or live in the field.

Our stations are committed to covering severe weather across all platforms with the latest technology, a live camera network and a fully-equipped weather tracking vehicle with live broadcasting capabilities.

In addition, the successful candidate may work as an MMJ when not anchoring the weather. This requires the ability to shoot, write and edit news stories while upholding standards for fairness and accuracy.

Knowledge of camera gear and non-linear editing is a requirement. A background in TV journalism or degree is a plus.

The candidate must be able to lift and carry 25 pounds and have a good driving record. This person will also represent our Company at community events.

Benefits include a generous vacation policy, 401 (k) and health insurance plan.

Send resume and web link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, WAKA, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, Alabama 36109.

No phone calls please.

EOE

6.21.23