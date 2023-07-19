Gaston County Mugshots July 18th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Kenneth Tarte – Probation Violation
Ronald Tadlock – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Timothy Roscoe – Probation Violation, Other County
Dominque Rorie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Elijah Rhyne – Probation Violation
William McMickle – Murder, First Degree, Attempt – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Firearm, Discharge Into Occupied Property
Andre Littlejohn – Parole Warrant
Sheila Larson – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Gwendolyn Lane – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Gary Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Curtis Hughes – Obtain Property False Pretense
Matthew Hornal – Non Support Child Iv D
Mickey Herring – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Jessica Henson – Possess Methamphetamine – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display – Inspection Violation
Tracy Hartis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeremy Gaddis – Habeas Corpus
Nala Edwards – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
Kendra Duberry – Cocaine, Possess – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Linda Davis – Failure To Comply
Xavier Curry – Failure To Appear, Felony
Christen Cox – Child Abuse
Joston Clemmer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Randall Christenberry – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jacob Broome – Probation Violation
Michael Bolch – Sch IV, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple
Te’andre Bines – Assault, Female
David Allison – Larceny, Aid And Abet – License, Expired Operators
Nina Adams – Parole Warrant
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, July, 18th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.