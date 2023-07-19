Gaston County Mugshots July 18th

1/29 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/29 Kenneth Tarte – Probation Violation

3/29 Ronald Tadlock – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/29 Timothy Roscoe – Probation Violation, Other County

5/29 Dominque Rorie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/29 Elijah Rhyne – Probation Violation

7/29 William McMickle – Murder, First Degree, Attempt – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Firearm, Discharge Into Occupied Property

8/29 Andre Littlejohn – Parole Warrant

9/29 Sheila Larson – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/29 Gwendolyn Lane – Larceny, Misdemeanor



11/29 Gary Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/29 Curtis Hughes – Obtain Property False Pretense

13/29 Matthew Hornal – Non Support Child Iv D

14/29 Mickey Herring – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

15/29 Jessica Henson – Possess Methamphetamine – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display – Inspection Violation



16/29 Tracy Hartis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/29 Jeremy Gaddis – Habeas Corpus

18/29 Nala Edwards – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag

19/29 Kendra Duberry – Cocaine, Possess – Larceny, Misdemeanor

20/29 Linda Davis – Failure To Comply



21/29 Xavier Curry – Failure To Appear, Felony

22/29 Christen Cox – Child Abuse

23/29 Joston Clemmer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/29 Randall Christenberry – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/29 Jacob Broome – Probation Violation



26/29 Michael Bolch – Sch IV, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple

27/29 Te’andre Bines – Assault, Female

28/29 David Allison – Larceny, Aid And Abet – License, Expired Operators

29/29 Nina Adams – Parole Warrant



























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, July, 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.