Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 18th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Bobby Abraham – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Intent To Kill
Stephanie Alexander – Manlaughter – Voulntary
Mikayla Avent – Misdemeanor – Communication Threats
Jason Aycoth – Communication Threats
Edward Baldwin – Second Degree Trespass
Steven BEryy – Assault On A Female
Trent Bowden – Assault On A Female
Quincy Brooks – Breaking Or Entering
Colby Brown – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Cary Chaffin – Second Degree Trespass – Attention Break Or Entering Building – Simple Assault
Jeanette Chavez – Contempt By Probationer
Kyree Cherry – Larcey By Employee
Andrew Clay – Domestic Violence Protective Order VIolation
Anthony Collins – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Eric Colter – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Daquarius Connor – Mislaughter-Involuntary
Kyle Deosa – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts
Thu Dien – Probation Violation – Out Of Country
Nasir Drewery – Robbery
Rony Dubon-Ramirez – No Perators License – Driving While Impaired
Heather Saylor – Simple Assault
Christopher Gilmore – Felonous Restraint – Assault On A Female
Albert green – Breaking And Entering – LArceny After Breaking And Entering – Felony Conspiracy
Anthony Greeme-Collins – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Joshua Hardy – Breaking And Or Entering
Latrice Harris – Driving While License Revoked – No Registration – Ficticious Tag
Montez HArris – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Cerrinna Hauenstein – Breaking And Or Entering – Conspircay Break And Enter – Possession Of Schedule II Controllled Substances
Shardaye Jackson – Second Degree Trespass
Timmy Johnson – Financial Transaction Card Fraud – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Sariko Jones – Breaking And Or Entreing – Larceny After Breaking:Entering
William Kinley – Habitual Larceny
Christopher Kohn – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Basu Kollie – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Deadly Weapon
Kendall Wentz – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Obtain Property By False Pretense
Farnez Manouchehr-Abadi – Assault and Battery – Ethnic intimidation – Second Degree Tresspass
Lynette Matusik – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card – Flee:Elude Arrest
Xavier Mccormick – Breaking aNd Or Entering – LArceny After Breaking:Entering – Lareny Or Motor Vehicle
Marcus Mclemore – Fugitive :Extradition Other State
Bianco Medrano – Simple Assault – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, July 18th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.