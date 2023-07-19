Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 18th

1/41 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/41 Bobby Abraham – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Intent To Kill

3/41 Stephanie Alexander – Manlaughter – Voulntary

4/41 Mikayla Avent – Misdemeanor – Communication Threats

5/41 Jason Aycoth – Communication Threats



6/41 Edward Baldwin – Second Degree Trespass

7/41 Steven BEryy – Assault On A Female

8/41 Trent Bowden – Assault On A Female

9/41 Quincy Brooks – Breaking Or Entering

10/41 Colby Brown – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter



11/41 Cary Chaffin – Second Degree Trespass – Attention Break Or Entering Building – Simple Assault

12/41 Jeanette Chavez – Contempt By Probationer

13/41 Kyree Cherry – Larcey By Employee

14/41 Andrew Clay – Domestic Violence Protective Order VIolation

15/41 Anthony Collins – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy



16/41 Eric Colter – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

17/41 Daquarius Connor – Mislaughter-Involuntary

18/41 Kyle Deosa – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts

19/41 Thu Dien – Probation Violation – Out Of Country

20/41 Nasir Drewery – Robbery



21/41 Rony Dubon-Ramirez – No Perators License – Driving While Impaired

22/41 Heather Saylor – Simple Assault

23/41 Christopher Gilmore – Felonous Restraint – Assault On A Female

24/41 Albert green – Breaking And Entering – LArceny After Breaking And Entering – Felony Conspiracy

25/41 Anthony Greeme-Collins – Carrying Concealed Weapon



26/41 Joshua Hardy – Breaking And Or Entering

27/41 Latrice Harris – Driving While License Revoked – No Registration – Ficticious Tag

28/41 Montez HArris – Carrying Concealed Weapon

29/41 Cerrinna Hauenstein – Breaking And Or Entering – Conspircay Break And Enter – Possession Of Schedule II Controllled Substances

30/41 Shardaye Jackson – Second Degree Trespass



31/41 Timmy Johnson – Financial Transaction Card Fraud – Possession Of Stolen Goods

32/41 Sariko Jones – Breaking And Or Entreing – Larceny After Breaking:Entering

33/41 William Kinley – Habitual Larceny

34/41 Christopher Kohn – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon

35/41 Basu Kollie – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Deadly Weapon



36/41 Kendall Wentz – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Obtain Property By False Pretense

37/41 Farnez Manouchehr-Abadi – Assault and Battery – Ethnic intimidation – Second Degree Tresspass

38/41 Lynette Matusik – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card – Flee:Elude Arrest

39/41 Xavier Mccormick – Breaking aNd Or Entering – LArceny After Breaking:Entering – Lareny Or Motor Vehicle

40/41 Marcus Mclemore – Fugitive :Extradition Other State



41/41 Bianco Medrano – Simple Assault – Assault By Pointing A Gun



















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, July 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.