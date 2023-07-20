Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 19th 3 hours ago WCCB Web Staff, 1/62 2/62 3/62 4/62 5/62 6/62 7/62 8/62 9/62 10/62 11/62 12/62 13/62 14/62 15/62 16/62 17/62 18/62 19/62 20/62 21/62 22/62 23/62 24/62 25/62 26/62 27/62 28/62 29/62 30/62 31/62 32/62 33/62 34/62 35/62 36/62 37/62 38/62 39/62 40/62 41/62 42/62 43/62 44/62 45/62 46/62 47/62 48/62 49/62 50/62 51/62 52/62 53/62 54/62 55/62 56/62 57/62 58/62 59/62 60/62 61/62 62/62 Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, July 19th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin