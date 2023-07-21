Family Reveals New Details After Woman Is Shot, Killed In NW Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — A woman was found shot to death at a home early Tuesday morning in north west Charlotte. CMPD says Stephanie Alexander called 911 to report she had just arrived home, and shot a woman who was inside her house.

Police say that woman, 25-year-old Tyra Crosby was pronounced dead inside the home. Alexander was still on the scene when police arrived. They arrested her for voluntary manslaughter. Alexander posted a 250 thousand dollar bond six hours later.

Tanya Hoskins says her daughter was lured to the home where she was killed.

“She was invited to that home. I know my daughter wouldn’t have went there knowing it was a married couple or that it was a wife’s home. She was lured there by the man that was old enough to be her father,” says Hoskins.

Hoskins believes her daughter met the man at a club. She says Tyra called her as she was being attacked at the home. She says a voice mail message captured her daughter’s final moments.

“It’s about an 8 minute long message of her being beat, tortured you can also hear them telling her that they were gonna kill her,” says Hoskins.

Hoskins would not allow us to hear the recording, but says she sent it to investigators. Hoskins wants Alexander to be charged with murder.