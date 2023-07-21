Gaston County Mugshots July 20th

1/27 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/27 Alyssa Woody – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

3/27 Candice Wall – Larceny, Misdemeanor

4/27 Mark Shea – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/27 Leanna Shaffer – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Sch II, Possess



6/27 Kammy Poliquin – Assault, Simple

7/27 Hillary Padgett – DWI

8/27 Jessica Noggle – Failure To Appear, Felony

9/27 Terrie Nelson – Possess Methamphetamine

10/27 James Morrison – Failure To Appear, Felony



11/27 Jacob McKenna – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – AWDWIKISI

12/27 Rhonda McCaskill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/27 Nathan Lloyd – Sch I, Sell – Sch I, Possess – Sch I, Deliver – Sch I, Manufacture

14/27 James Lance – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/27 Rodney Jimmerson – Habeas Corpus



16/27 Andre Jackson – Failure To Appear, Felony

17/27 Michael Ingram – Injur, Personal Property

18/27 Wesley Hillyer – Larceny, Misdemeanor

19/27 Antoine Hames – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System

20/27 Brooke Gaines – Trespass, 2nd Degree



21/27 Tammy Elkovich – Failure To Appear, Felony

22/27 Scott Bushman – Stalking, Cyber – Domestic Violence Protection Order

23/27 Aubrey Burris – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy – Possess Methamphetamine

24/27 Travis Burrage – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Posseess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess – Sch III, Possess, Simple

25/27 Bessie Brice – AWDW – Assault, Simple



26/27 Lisa Bonaguro – Fraud, Rental Property, Fail Return

27/27 Kenneth Banks – Cocaine, Possess























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July, 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.