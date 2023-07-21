Gaston County Mugshots July 20th
Alyssa Woody – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Candice Wall – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Mark Shea – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Leanna Shaffer – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Sch II, Possess
Kammy Poliquin – Assault, Simple
Hillary Padgett – DWI
Jessica Noggle – Failure To Appear, Felony
Terrie Nelson – Possess Methamphetamine
James Morrison – Failure To Appear, Felony
Jacob McKenna – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – AWDWIKISI
Rhonda McCaskill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Nathan Lloyd – Sch I, Sell – Sch I, Possess – Sch I, Deliver – Sch I, Manufacture
James Lance – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Rodney Jimmerson – Habeas Corpus
Andre Jackson – Failure To Appear, Felony
Michael Ingram – Injur, Personal Property
Wesley Hillyer – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Antoine Hames – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System
Brooke Gaines – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Tammy Elkovich – Failure To Appear, Felony
Scott Bushman – Stalking, Cyber – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Aubrey Burris – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy – Possess Methamphetamine
Travis Burrage – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Posseess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess – Sch III, Possess, Simple
Bessie Brice – AWDW – Assault, Simple
Lisa Bonaguro – Fraud, Rental Property, Fail Return
Kenneth Banks – Cocaine, Possess
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July, 20th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.