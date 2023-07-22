CMPD: Woman Sexual Assaulted While Walking On McAlpline Creek Greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman was sexually assaulted while walking on the Mcalpine Creek Greenway early Saturday morning, according to a tweet by CMPD.

While walking, the woman was approached by a man who exposed himself and then proceeded to grab her police say.

The suspect then began running towards Pike Nurseries near the Greenway according to CMPD. The suspect is described as a young black male, around 6 feet tall, wearing a blue Wildcats hooded sweatshirt.

Police have since increased security across all greenways in the CMPD jurisdiction.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.