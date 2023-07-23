Gaston County Mugshots July 22nd
-
1/25
Fonda Adkins – Assault And Battery
-
2/25
Leah Brennan – Possession Of Meth – Failure To Appear In Court
-
3/25
Ethly Virginia – Larceny Removal Of Antitheft Device – Conspiracy
-
4/25
Roshonda Burris – Failure To Appear
-
5/25
William Cable – Failure To Appear In Court
-
-
6/25
Brenda Crawley – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances –Possession Drug Paraphernalia
-
7/25
Shanice Desila – Failure To Appear In Court
-
8/25
Antonia Floyd – Driving While Imapired – Driving While License Revoked
-
9/25
Patrick Fox – Probation violation
-
10/25
Nigel Harmon – Possession Of Vi Conntrolled Substances – Registration Plate Expired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Unsafe Tires
-
-
11/25
Mary Hooper – Possession Of Marijuana – Failure To Appear In Court
-
12/25
Krystal Linton – Larceny
-
13/25
Katie Little – Burning
-
14/25
Davon Major – Assault On A Female
-
15/25
Carolyn Mason – Larceny Removal Of Antishoplifting – Conspiracy
-
-
16/25
Scotty McCurry – Break:Enter – Resisit Public Officer
-
17/25
Randolph Minor – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
18/25
Brian Moore – Flee:Elude Motor Vehicle – Trafficking Cociane – – No Nicense – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Stop At Stopsign – Failure To Naintain Lane Control
-
19/25
Nikki Parker – Probation Violation
-
20/25
Marquiso Philllips – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Stop At Stoplight
-
-
21/25
Micheal Silva – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer
-
22/25
Aubrey Sewaringebn – Second Degree Trespass
-
23/25
Henry Terry – Probation Violation
-
24/25
Nakia Williams – Possession of Schedule Iv Controlled Substances – No License – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
-
25/25
Gaston County Mugshots
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, July 22nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.