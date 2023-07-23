Gaston County Mugshots July 22nd

1/25 Fonda Adkins – Assault And Battery

2/25 Leah Brennan – Possession Of Meth – Failure To Appear In Court

3/25 Ethly Virginia – Larceny Removal Of Antitheft Device – Conspiracy

4/25 Roshonda Burris – Failure To Appear

5/25 William Cable – Failure To Appear In Court



6/25 Brenda Crawley – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances –Possession Drug Paraphernalia

7/25 Shanice Desila – Failure To Appear In Court

8/25 Antonia Floyd – Driving While Imapired – Driving While License Revoked

9/25 Patrick Fox – Probation violation

10/25 Nigel Harmon – Possession Of Vi Conntrolled Substances – Registration Plate Expired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Unsafe Tires



11/25 Mary Hooper – Possession Of Marijuana – Failure To Appear In Court

12/25 Krystal Linton – Larceny

13/25 Katie Little – Burning

14/25 Davon Major – Assault On A Female

15/25 Carolyn Mason – Larceny Removal Of Antishoplifting – Conspiracy



16/25 Scotty McCurry – Break:Enter – Resisit Public Officer

17/25 Randolph Minor – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

18/25 Brian Moore – Flee:Elude Motor Vehicle – Trafficking Cociane – – No Nicense – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Stop At Stopsign – Failure To Naintain Lane Control

19/25 Nikki Parker – Probation Violation

20/25 Marquiso Philllips – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Stop At Stoplight



21/25 Micheal Silva – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer

22/25 Aubrey Sewaringebn – Second Degree Trespass

23/25 Henry Terry – Probation Violation

24/25 Nakia Williams – Possession of Schedule Iv Controlled Substances – No License – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

25/25 Gaston County Mugshots



















































