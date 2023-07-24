Gaston County Mugshots July 23rd

1/38 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/38 Samantha Wyatt – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – DWLR Impaired Rev – Child Abuse

3/38 Erica Welch – Probation Violation

4/38 Rachal Vinyard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Marijuana, Possess

5/38 Matthew Starnes – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Stolen Property – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/38 Donielle Smith – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger

7/38 Heather Schafer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/38 Gabriela Salazar–Frias – Affray

9/38 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

10/38 Brenda Naranjos–Aguilar – Resist Public Officer



11/38 Robert Morris – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/38 Nicholas Moffitt – Parole Warrant

13/38 James Merriweather – Domestic Violence Protection Order

14/38 David Mauney – Larceny – Habitual Larceny – Sch III, Possess, Simple

15/38 Paul Luster – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/38 Dominique Lee – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

17/38 Reginald Layel – DWI

18/38 Jowon Lasane – Sch II, Possess – Conspiracy – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer

19/38 Brandon Knox – Probation Violation

20/38 Randall Kester – Assault, Female – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Injury, Real Property



21/38 Scott Jackson – Threat, Communicate – Break:Enter, Building, Attempt – Injury, Real Property

22/38 Tony Herrin – Assault, Simple

23/38 Edgar Hernandez – Resist Public Officer – AWDWISI – Immigration

24/38 Corey Hayes – Probation Violation

25/38 Jamar Hardin – Assault, Female



26/38 Rodney Grisson – Kidnapping, First Degree – Conspiracy – Robbery, Common Law, Attempted – Extortion – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense

27/38 Dakesi Gonzalez – Affray

28/38 Zandre Givens – Larceny, Chose In Action – Financial Identity Fraud – Marijuana, Possess – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

29/38 Matthew Gaddis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/38 Alex Demetro – Habitual Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense – Resist Public Officer – Sch III, Possess, Simple



31/38 Sherry Carter – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor

32/38 Christopher Butler – Possess Methamphetamine

33/38 Johnny Brown – Domestic Violence Protection Order

34/38 Breahnna Brooks – Conspiracy – Larceny, Misdemeanor

35/38 Holly Bill – Probation Violation



36/38 Debra Bevily – Possess, Prison:Jail – Trespass, 2nd Degree– Resist Public Officer

37/38 Steven Bane – Assault, Female

38/38 Myah Bailey – Resist Public Officer













































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, July 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.