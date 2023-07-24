Gaston County Mugshots July 23rd
Samantha Wyatt – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – DWLR Impaired Rev – Child Abuse
Erica Welch – Probation Violation
Rachal Vinyard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Marijuana, Possess
Matthew Starnes – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Stolen Property – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Donielle Smith – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Heather Schafer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Gabriela Salazar–Frias – Affray
Brittany Poole – Probation Violation
Brenda Naranjos–Aguilar – Resist Public Officer
Robert Morris – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Nicholas Moffitt – Parole Warrant
James Merriweather – Domestic Violence Protection Order
David Mauney – Larceny – Habitual Larceny – Sch III, Possess, Simple
Paul Luster – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Dominique Lee – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Reginald Layel – DWI
Jowon Lasane – Sch II, Possess – Conspiracy – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer
Brandon Knox – Probation Violation
Randall Kester – Assault, Female – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Injury, Real Property
Scott Jackson – Threat, Communicate – Break:Enter, Building, Attempt – Injury, Real Property
Tony Herrin – Assault, Simple
Edgar Hernandez – Resist Public Officer – AWDWISI – Immigration
Corey Hayes – Probation Violation
Jamar Hardin – Assault, Female
Rodney Grisson – Kidnapping, First Degree – Conspiracy – Robbery, Common Law, Attempted – Extortion – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense
Dakesi Gonzalez – Affray
Zandre Givens – Larceny, Chose In Action – Financial Identity Fraud – Marijuana, Possess – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Matthew Gaddis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Alex Demetro – Habitual Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense – Resist Public Officer – Sch III, Possess, Simple
Sherry Carter – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor
Christopher Butler – Possess Methamphetamine
Johnny Brown – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Breahnna Brooks – Conspiracy – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Holly Bill – Probation Violation
Debra Bevily – Possess, Prison:Jail – Trespass, 2nd Degree– Resist Public Officer
Steven Bane – Assault, Female
Myah Bailey – Resist Public Officer
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, July 23rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.