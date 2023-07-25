Gaston County Mugshots July 24th
Gaston County Mugshots
Tefarrah Wright – Failure to Appear – Larceny – Probation Violation – Possession – Resisting an Officer – Trespassing
Jason Thompson – Assault on a Female
Floyd Theel – Failure to Appear
Ethan Smith – Driving While Impaired – Driving After Consuming – Failure to Stop
Rachael Shields – Larceny – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Edward Ruff – Probation Violation
Melissa Redden – Driving While License Revoked Impaired – Possession of Open Container
Christopher Pugh – Trespassing
Christopher Mooring – Motor Vehicle Larceny
Amanda Monteith – Assault
Sanchez Mills – Breaking and Entering – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill – Kidnapping – Communicating Threats
Edwards Means – Habitual Larceny
Devin Mason – Discharging a Firearm in a City
Krista Hawkins – Trespassing
Rodney Hardy – Assault of a Female
Tristan Goode – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Breaking and Entering
Mark Galloway – Possession of Cocaine – Possession – Expired Registration – Larceny – Driving While License Revoked
Dameron Ervin – Possession of Meth – Indecent Exposure
Angel Diaz De Leon – Trafficking Heroin – Maintaining Dwelling
Alfredo Diaz – Trafficking Heroin
Kenneth Davis – Habitual Larceny – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession While In Jail
Brent Cole – Failure to Appear
Ronnie Cash – Failure to Appear
Deborah Cannon – Motor Vehicle Larceny
Sha’Niyah Bumpass – Failure to Appear
Jeffrey Brown – Possession – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Marsha Bradley – Failure to Appear – Possession – Possession of Cocaine – Resisting an Officer
Victor Avelar – DWI – No Operators License – Failure to Maintain Lane Control – Immigration
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, July 24th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.