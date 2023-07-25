Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 24th
Davione Mackey – Probation Violation
Kelly Hogan – Parole Violation
Mamadi Conneh – Injury to Real Property – Probation Violation
Jese Carella – Probation Violation
Vashon Woodland – Breaking and Entering Terorize or Injury – Common Law Robbery – Assault on a Female
Lawandra Williams – Contributing to Delinquency of Juvenile
Kevin Warren – Assault on a Female
Malik Walker – Larceny – Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy
Tavaris Thompson – Possession Firearm by Felon
Isaac Strickland – Injury to Personal Property
Jaurion Springs – Flee Arrest – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill
David Satterfield – Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle
Maria Rodriguez – Benitez – Fugitive
William Robinson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy – Possession of Firearm by Felon
Sergio Reyes–Cabera – No Charge Listed
Breanne Ramos – Felony Larceny – Communicating Threats – Assault
Victor Perez – Assault on a Female
Dominick Nguyen – See Paperwork for Charge – No Charge Listed
Gilberto Morales – Figueroa — Secret Peeping – Indecent Liberties With Child
Robert Mills – Assault on a Female
William Meggett – Assault on a Female
Michael McCrum – DV Protective Order Violation
Theopolis Martin – Murder – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy
Kennon Martin – Assault on a Female
Willie Logan – Assault by Strangulation – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats
Travis Lauri – Breaking or Entering
Alisha Johnson – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Isaiah Jennings – False Imprisonment – Indecent Exposure
Anthony Jay – Habitual Larceny
Donald James – Failure to Provide Proof of Fare – Resisting Officer
Dionta Inman – Possession of Firearm by Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun
Rebecca Holcombe – DWI
Robert Hernandez – DV Protective Order Violation
Randall Henderson – DWI – Hit and Run – Civil Revocation of Driver’s Lices
Dennis Guffey – Trespass – Drug Paraphernalia
Juanlucio Gonzalez – Assault on a Female
Eduardo Gonzalez – Possess Stolen Vechile – Larceny of Vehicle
Damian Ford – Flee Arrest – Felony Conspiracy
Kalief Dotton – Robbery with Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Injury
Parker Davis – Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II
Tyrae Coleman – Habitual Larceny – Larceny – Probation Violation
Gregory Clawson – DWLR – Assault – Injury to Real Property
Justin Champion – Probation Violation
Aaron Henley – DV Protective Order Violation
Prentice Campbell – Robbery with Dangerous Weapon
Jeremy Burgess – Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts – Larceny
Eric Brown – Assault on Female – Felonious Restraint
Denisha Branch – Assault on Emergency Personal
Talaya Bradley – Breaking and Entering – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny after Breaking and Entering
Lamarr Bowers – Communicating Threats
Isiah Bates – Assault on Government Official
Salvador Barrera-Alvarez – Assault – Assault on a Female
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, July 24th.
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.