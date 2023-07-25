Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 24th

1/54 Davione Mackey – Probation Violation

2/54 Kelly Hogan – Parole Violation

3/54 Mamadi Conneh – Injury to Real Property – Probation Violation

4/54 Jese Carella – Probation Violation

5/54 Vashon Woodland – Breaking and Entering Terorize or Injury – Common Law Robbery – Assault on a Female



6/54 Lawandra Williams – Contributing to Delinquency of Juvenile

7/54 Kevin Warren – Assault on a Female

8/54 Malik Walker – Larceny – Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy

9/54 Tavaris Thompson – Possession Firearm by Felon

10/54 Isaac Strickland – Injury to Personal Property



11/54 Jaurion Springs – Flee Arrest – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill

12/54 David Satterfield – Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle

13/54 Maria Rodriguez – Benitez – Fugitive

14/54 William Robinson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy – Possession of Firearm by Felon

15/54 Sergio Reyes–Cabera – No Charge Listed



16/54 Breanne Ramos – Felony Larceny – Communicating Threats – Assault

17/54 Victor Perez – Assault on a Female

18/54 Dominick Nguyen – See Paperwork for Charge – No Charge Listed

19/54 Gilberto Morales – Figueroa — Secret Peeping – Indecent Liberties With Child

20/54 Robert Mills – Assault on a Female



21/54 William Meggett – Assault on a Female

22/54 Michael McCrum – DV Protective Order Violation

23/54 Theopolis Martin – Murder – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy

24/54 Kennon Martin – Assault on a Female

25/54 Willie Logan – Assault by Strangulation – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats



26/54 Travis Lauri – Breaking or Entering

27/54 Sarah Kidd – DWI

28/54 Alisha Johnson – Carrying Concealed Weapon

29/54 Isaiah Jennings – False Imprisonment – Indecent Exposure

30/54 Anthony Jay – Habitual Larceny



31/54 Donald James – Failure to Provide Proof of Fare – Resisting Officer

32/54 Dionta Inman – Possession of Firearm by Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun

33/54 Rebecca Holcombe – DWI

34/54 Robert Hernandez – DV Protective Order Violation

35/54 Randall Henderson – DWI – Hit and Run – Civil Revocation of Driver’s Lices



36/54 Dennis Guffey – Trespass – Drug Paraphernalia

37/54 Juanlucio Gonzalez – Assault on a Female

38/54 Eduardo Gonzalez – Possess Stolen Vechile – Larceny of Vehicle

39/54 Damian Ford – Flee Arrest – Felony Conspiracy

40/54 Kalief Dotton – Robbery with Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Injury



41/54 Parker Davis – Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II

42/54 Jayana Cuello – DWI

43/54 Tyrae Coleman – Habitual Larceny – Larceny – Probation Violation

44/54 Gregory Clawson – DWLR – Assault – Injury to Real Property

45/54 Justin Champion – Probation Violation



46/54 Aaron Henley – DV Protective Order Violation

47/54 Prentice Campbell – Robbery with Dangerous Weapon

48/54 Jeremy Burgess – Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts – Larceny

49/54 Eric Brown – Assault on Female – Felonious Restraint

50/54 Denisha Branch – Assault on Emergency Personal



51/54 Talaya Bradley – Breaking and Entering – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny after Breaking and Entering

52/54 Lamarr Bowers – Communicating Threats

53/54 Isiah Bates – Assault on Government Official

54/54 Salvador Barrera-Alvarez – Assault – Assault on a Female













































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, July 24th.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.