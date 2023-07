Gaston County Mugshots July 25th

1/20 Gaston County Mugshots

2/20 Dominic Ward – Driving While Impaired

3/20 Dustin Walker – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of. Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

4/20 Nathan Staton – Probation Violation

5/20 Richard Spivey – Possession Of Firearm



6/20 Trey Seagle – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

7/20 Roy Ross – Criminal Contempt – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked

8/20 AMber Ragan – Failure To Appear In Court

9/20 David Pope – Failure To Appear In Court

10/20 Bryan Mcginnis – Domestic Trespass



11/20 Billy Lindsey – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

12/20 Thomas James – Failure To Appear In Court

13/20 Krista Hawkins – Second Degree Trespass

14/20 Tina Davis – Possession Of Meth Resist Public Officer – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

15/20 Tara Clubb – Driving While Imapired – Child Abuse – No Seat Belt – Speeding



16/20 Stephanie Brown – Failure To Appear In Court

17/20 Janet Brown – Simple Assault

18/20 William Brewster – Cyber Stalking

19/20 Alec Bower – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Firearm – Pssession Of Drug Paraphernalia

20/20 Malik Anderson – Possessionn Of Firearm – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances









































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, July 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.