Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 25th
Dharyua Thomas – Breaking And Or Entering – Laurence After Break:Enter
Stephanie Suero – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Austin Stewart – BReaking And Or Entering
Gregory Silas – Trafficking Heroin
Christopher Schea – Misdemeanor Larceny
Tyshun Johnson – Fugitive: Extradition In Other State
Chrsitina Jackson – Possession Of Cocaine – Maintaining Controlled Subtances In Vehicle: Dwelling– Possession Of Meth
Josep Izzaguirre – Assault By Strangualtion – Assault On A Female
Dwon Ingram – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation Violation
Jaylen Huggins – Forgery Of Instrument
Rafael Guillen – Assault On A Female
Arturo Gomez-Castro – Driving While Impaired
Travante Givens – Resisiting Public Officer
Damon Gilliard – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Dareren Garber – Probation Violation
Trace Jackson – Simple Assault
Joshua Forcier – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking : Enter
Haywood Faulker – Injury To Personal Property
Jimmy Cummings – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Antwan Couser – Possession Of Cocaine – Posssession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Mamdi Cnneh – Injury To Real Property – Probation Violation
Michael Colston – Domestic Order Violation
Jihad Coleman – Second Degree Trespass
Rubin Carr – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jaylin Burris – Probation Violation
Porshaya Bryant – Accessory After the Fact Of Felony – Resisit Public Officer – No Operators License
Gabrien Brooks – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concenaled Weapon
Alan Bodenheimer – Simple Assault
Salvador Barrera–Alvarez – Assault And Battery
Curtis Allen – Felony Larceny – Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Jeremy adams – Assault On A Female
Alan Acevedo – Driving While Impaired – Driving While Not Impaired – Cpen Container After Consuming Alcohol
Antoine Abram – Assault On A Female
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, July 25th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.