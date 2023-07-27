CMPD Releases 911 Recording After Woman Is Shot, Killed In NW Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released the 911 call of a woman claiming she shot and killed someone she found inside her home. Detectives were called to Porter Street on July 18th. They say 51-year-old Stephanie Alexander reported she shot someone inside her home.

“Charlotte 911 do you need police, fire or Medic?”

“I need police, somebody just been shot in my house” the caller said.

CMPD says 25-year-old Tyra Crosby was found dead inside the home. Crosby’s family told WCCB she was invited to the home by Alexander’s husband. In fact, according to them, they have an 8 minute recording of Crosby’s final moments. The family believes Crosby was beaten and shot.

Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Jetton is not an attorney on this case. WCCB asked his opinion about the voluntary manslaughter charge Alexander is facing.

“It certainly seems to be the charge that you would assume is correct. Now the tricky part is just because it’s a heat of passion situation doesn’t always mean manslaughter is the correct charge,” says Jetton.

Crosby’s family says they have turned over their recordings to police. They want Alexander to be charged with murder.

PREVIOUS STORY:

CHARLOTTE — A woman was found shot to death at a home early Tuesday morning in north west Charlotte. CMPD says Stephanie Alexander called 911 to report she had just arrived home, and shot a woman who was inside her house.

Police say that woman, 25-year-old Tyra Crosby was pronounced dead inside the home. Alexander was still on the scene when police arrived. They arrested her for voluntary manslaughter. Alexander posted a 250 thousand dollar bond six hours later.

Tanya Hoskins says her daughter was lured to the home where she was killed.

“She was invited to that home. I know my daughter wouldn’t have went there knowing it was a married couple or that it was a wife’s home. She was lured there by the man that was old enough to be her father,” says Hoskins.

Hoskins believes her daughter met the man at a club. She says Tyra called her as she was being attacked at the home. She says a voice mail message captured her daughter’s final moments.

“It’s about an 8 minute long message of her being beat, tortured you can also hear them telling her that they were gonna kill her,” says Hoskins.

Hoskins would not allow us to hear the recording, but says she sent it to investigators. Hoskins wants Alexander to be charged with murder.

Family and friends gathered Sunday for a candlelight vigil to honor Crosby. A celebration of life will be held Monday, July 24, 2023 at Greater Temple Baptist Church in Charlotte.