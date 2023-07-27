Gaston County Mugshots July 26th

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Anthony Hedgepath – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/31 Anthony Hughes – Larceny – Conspiracy

4/31 Brian Neagle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/31 Cameron Hughes – Larceny – Conspiracy



6/31 Christopher Davis – Habeas Corpus

7/31 Clyde Ogle – Sex Offender, Fail Register

8/31 Gerald Kirkpatrick – Larceny

9/31 Jacques Bobo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/31 Jennifer Owens – Probation Violation



11/31 John Bumgardner – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Assault, Simple – Communicating A Threat Of Mass Violence On Educational Property

12/31 Jordan Ledford – Break:Enter – Possess, Prison:Jail

13/31 Justice Cooper–Gunter – Threat, Communicate – Injury, Personal Property

14/31 Kenneth Hoefle – Failure To Appear, Felony – True Bill Of Indictment

15/31 Korey Gerwitz – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/31 Kristen Peek – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/31 Lana Bailey – DWI

18/31 Makenzie Erwin – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/31 Matthew McConnell – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

20/31 Niki Moore – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/31 Precious Byers – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/31 Ricky Tanner – Larceny – Conspiracy

23/31 Robert Hearn – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony

24/31 Robert Stephens – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/31 sandy-garcia-extraditionfugitive-other-state



26/31 Shawn Messick – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer

27/31 Tavarria Bell – Parole Warrant

28/31 Timothy Eastridge – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Resist Public Officer

29/31 Anthony Mahon – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Meth

30/31 Trinity Johnson – Habeas Corpus



31/31 Tyler Shade – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.