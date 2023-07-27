Gaston County Mugshots July 26th
Anthony Hedgepath – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Anthony Hughes – Larceny – Conspiracy
Brian Neagle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Cameron Hughes – Larceny – Conspiracy
Christopher Davis – Habeas Corpus
Clyde Ogle – Sex Offender, Fail Register
Gerald Kirkpatrick – Larceny
Jacques Bobo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jennifer Owens – Probation Violation
John Bumgardner – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Assault, Simple – Communicating A Threat Of Mass Violence On Educational Property
Jordan Ledford – Break:Enter – Possess, Prison:Jail
Justice Cooper–Gunter – Threat, Communicate – Injury, Personal Property
Kenneth Hoefle – Failure To Appear, Felony – True Bill Of Indictment
Korey Gerwitz – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kristen Peek – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Makenzie Erwin – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Matthew McConnell – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer
Niki Moore – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Precious Byers – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ricky Tanner – Larceny – Conspiracy
Robert Hearn – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony
Robert Stephens – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
sandy-garcia-extraditionfugitive-other-state
Shawn Messick – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer
Tavarria Bell – Parole Warrant
Timothy Eastridge – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Resist Public Officer
Anthony Mahon – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Meth
Trinity Johnson – Habeas Corpus
Tyler Shade – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 26th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.