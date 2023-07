Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 26th

1/47 Mecklenburg County mugshots

2/47 Marco Alcala – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation

3/47 Harrison Clark – Assault On A Female

4/47 Lorenzo Wright – Injury to Real Property – Misdemeanor Larceny

5/47 Elfrem White – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking/Entering – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



6/47 Floyd Theel – Felony Probation Violation

7/47 Nefferitti Sudan – Driving While Impaired

8/47 Anthony Sibet – Fugitive/Extradition

9/47 Kelli Shook – Possession Of Meth – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny

10/47 William Robinson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm



11/47 Terrence Robinson – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

12/47 Jon Robertson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

13/47 Nyonti Reid – Assault On A Female

14/47 Jessica Pritchard – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card

15/47 Elizabeth Phykitt – Simple Assault



16/47 Hakeem Perry – Probation Violation

17/47 Matthew Pabon – Driving While Impaired

18/47 Renoldo Oneal – Probation Violation

19/47 Jaden Morgan – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

20/47 Daniel Moore – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration



21/47 Cameron Mcclain – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger

22/47 Martin Massey – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

23/47 Marquis Manning – Discharge Firearm In City

24/47 Anthony Mahon – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Meth

25/47 Ebony Mahatha – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Larceny



26/47 Joshua Love – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – First Degree Trespassing

27/47 Willie Logan – Break:Enter Terrorize/Injure – Second Degree Kidnapping

28/47 Samantha Leigh – Misdemeanor Larceny

29/47 John Leathco – Assault On A Female

30/47 Joshuas Jenkins – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer



31/47 Sherria Jackson – Obtain Property False Pretense – Attention To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

32/47 Andrew Hess – Breaking Or Entering

33/47 Brian Henderson – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

34/47 Summer Gray – Failure To Provide Proof Fare Pay – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny

35/47 Dallas Douglas – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted First Degree Murder



36/47 Thomas Dickerson – Assault On A Female

37/47 Jamal Dean – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

38/47 Dred Davis – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Injury To Personal Property

39/47 Rheanna Davidson – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

40/47 Clark Culbreath – Second Degree Trespass



41/47 Juan Cruz-Santos – Assault On A Female

42/47 Jeffery Craddock – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

43/47 Harriosn Clark – Assault On A Female

44/47 Brian Branham – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer – Habitual Felon

45/47 Jessica Biggerstaff – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



46/47 Zsofia Balazs – Driving While Impaired

47/47 Jamal Allen – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon































































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July, 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.