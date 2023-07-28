Department Of Labor: Second Crack Found On Carowinds’ Fury 325

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Department Of Labor (DOL), there is a second crack on Carowinds’ Fury 325. The investigation is still ongoing. Here’s what we know:

The DOL has stated that no certificate of operation has been issued, nor is there a timeline for when the certificate of operation will be issued for the Fury 325.

No more further details. Check back for updates.

Original Story:

Fury 325 remains closed while Carowinds continues to inspect the ride.

The coaster has been closed for a month since video surfaced showing a fracture through a beam on the ride.

In a statement to WCCB a spokesperson for Carowinds writes:

“Carowinds continues to conduct a comprehensive series of detailed tests and inspections in preparation for the reopening of Fury 325. Each step of the process is under careful monitoring, with remedial action taken to ensure the structure’s safety and integrity. Upon completion of this phase, the ride will undergo final inspections by the ride manufacturer, a third-party testing firm, and the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, all aimed at preparing Fury 325 for its reopening.

“We are conducting a full maintenance review of Fury 325 during this testing process. This maintenance review – which is consistent with routine off-season procedures – includes a review of the steel superstructure, the trains, and the ride control system. During such reviews, it is not uncommon to discover slight weld indications in various locations of a steel superstructure. It is important to note that these indications do not compromise the structural integrity or safety of the ride. When such indications are found, we conduct non-destructive testing to determine the appropriate remedy. Once a repair is completed, it undergoes inspection and approval before the ride is deemed operational. Additionally, as is customary, we conduct test cycles to ensure its smooth operation before guests are allowed on the ride.”

We asked the spokesperson to clarify whether another crack was found on the Fury 325 ride during inspection. We were referred back to the previous statement.