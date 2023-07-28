Gaston County Mugshots July 27th

1/34 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/34 Abraham Perez – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Speed, Failure To Reduce

3/34 Armonie Thomas – Assault, Simple

4/34 Bailey Jobin – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

5/34 Chadwick Blankenship – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/34 Christy Ballard – Assault, Simple

7/34 David Araujo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/34 Dylan Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch IV, Possess – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Marjiuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Parapheranalia

9/34 Jasmine Spirlin – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Dog – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

10/34 Jimmy Fowler – Parole Warrant



11/34 Johnny Reynolds – Firearm, Possess, Felon

12/34 Jonathan Alford – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off

13/34 Joshua Moore – Assault, Female

14/34 Joshua Nicholson – Assault, Simple

15/34 Kayla Sanford – Sch II, Possess – Child Abuse – Child Abuse, Severe Bodily Injury



16/34 Mary Lott – Sch II, Possess – Trespass, 2nd Degree

17/34 Melissa Poteat–Pitts – Probation Violation

18/34 Michael Allen – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon – Impersonate Officer

19/34 Oscar Agustia – Failure To Apeear, Felony – Immigration

20/34 Philip Wigger – Probation Violation



21/34 Renee Jennings – Disorderly Conduct

22/34 Ricky Tyson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/34 Shaamaree Gunnings – Firearm, Carrying Concealed – Marijuana, Possess

24/34 Shadaya Brooks – Larceny, Misdemeanor

25/34 Shaianne Mitchell – Embezzlement



26/34 Shawanden Grice – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile – Child Abuse

27/34 Skiasia Banner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/34 Swantron Mcgill – Habeas Corpus

29/34 Talitha Jarrell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/34 Victory Blalock – AWDW



31/34 Xavier Reeves – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

32/34 Yamara Pereira–Saborio – True Bill Of Indictment

33/34 Zachary James – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/34 Zachery Marlowe – DWI





































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.