Gaston County Mugshots July 27th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Abraham Perez – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Speed, Failure To Reduce
Armonie Thomas – Assault, Simple
Bailey Jobin – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Chadwick Blankenship – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christy Ballard – Assault, Simple
David Araujo – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dylan Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch IV, Possess – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Marjiuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Parapheranalia
Jasmine Spirlin – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Dog – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Jimmy Fowler – Parole Warrant
Johnny Reynolds – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Jonathan Alford – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
Joshua Moore – Assault, Female
Joshua Nicholson – Assault, Simple
Kayla Sanford – Sch II, Possess – Child Abuse – Child Abuse, Severe Bodily Injury
Mary Lott – Sch II, Possess – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Melissa Poteat–Pitts – Probation Violation
Michael Allen – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon – Impersonate Officer
Oscar Agustia – Failure To Apeear, Felony – Immigration
Philip Wigger – Probation Violation
Renee Jennings – Disorderly Conduct
Ricky Tyson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Shaamaree Gunnings – Firearm, Carrying Concealed – Marijuana, Possess
Shadaya Brooks – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Shaianne Mitchell – Embezzlement
Shawanden Grice – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile – Child Abuse
Skiasia Banner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Swantron Mcgill – Habeas Corpus
Talitha Jarrell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Victory Blalock – AWDW
Xavier Reeves – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Yamara Pereira–Saborio – True Bill Of Indictment
Zachary James – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Zachery Marlowe – DWI
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July 27th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.