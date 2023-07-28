Mecklenburg Mugshots July 27th

1/30 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/30 Amar Harris – Fictitious Title – Driving While License Revoked

3/30 Danar Griffin – Injury To Real Property – Assault On A Female

4/30 Tony Greaves – Common Law Robbery – Resisting Public Officer

5/30 Angekina Glazier – Unsafe Movement – Driving After Consuming + 21



6/30 Jeremy George – Driving While Impaired

7/30 Jeriah Gatewood – Misdemeanor Conspiracy

8/30 Mercedes Fernandez – Second Degree Trespassing

9/30 Sebian Feaster – Breaking And Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer

10/30 Luis Diaz–Chinchilla – Domestic Protective Order Violation



11/30 Thakur Dhimal – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault

12/30 Timothy Dean – Obtain Property False Pretense

13/30 Adrianna Cruz – Second Degree Trespass

14/30 Lawrence Crummie – Sexual Battery – Resisting Public Officer

15/30 Zyreike Crosby – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



16/30 Jeremy Cromer – Assault On A Female

17/30 Gary Crawford – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

18/30 Monica Cole – Larceny Of A Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

19/30 Brandon Clay – Simple Assault – Carrying Concealed Weapon

20/30 Omar Buford – Simple Assault



21/30 Jarius Boyd – Fugitive/Extradition

22/30 Brooklyn Bowen – Human Trafficking Child Victim

23/30 Jeff Blythe – Driving While License Revoked

24/30 James Bethea – Gambling – Common Law Robbery

25/30 Nicholas Bernard – Assault On A Female



26/30 Jlyn Bennet – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

27/30 Anthony Barhill – Sell Food Stamps – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

28/30 Kwasi Barber – Possession Stolen Firearm

29/30 Jonathan Anguiano – Manslaughter–Involuntary – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit:Run Serious Injury:Death

30/30 Jamal Allen – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property





























































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, July 27th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.