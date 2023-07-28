Mecklenburg Mugshots July 27th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Amar Harris – Fictitious Title – Driving While License Revoked
Danar Griffin – Injury To Real Property – Assault On A Female
Tony Greaves – Common Law Robbery – Resisting Public Officer
Angekina Glazier – Unsafe Movement – Driving After Consuming + 21
Jeremy George – Driving While Impaired
Jeriah Gatewood – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Mercedes Fernandez – Second Degree Trespassing
Sebian Feaster – Breaking And Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer
Luis Diaz–Chinchilla – Domestic Protective Order Violation
Thakur Dhimal – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault
Timothy Dean – Obtain Property False Pretense
Adrianna Cruz – Second Degree Trespass
Lawrence Crummie – Sexual Battery – Resisting Public Officer
Zyreike Crosby – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Jeremy Cromer – Assault On A Female
Gary Crawford – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Monica Cole – Larceny Of A Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Brandon Clay – Simple Assault – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Omar Buford – Simple Assault
Jarius Boyd – Fugitive/Extradition
Brooklyn Bowen – Human Trafficking Child Victim
Jeff Blythe – Driving While License Revoked
James Bethea – Gambling – Common Law Robbery
Nicholas Bernard – Assault On A Female
Jlyn Bennet – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Anthony Barhill – Sell Food Stamps – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Kwasi Barber – Possession Stolen Firearm
Jonathan Anguiano – Manslaughter–Involuntary – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit:Run Serious Injury:Death
Jamal Allen – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, July 27th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.