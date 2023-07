YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A woman is desperately seeking answers to what happened to her daughter after she was found dead in the woods in Rock Hill, SC in early July.

Terri Hall, the mother of the victim identified as 49-year-old Jona Payne states she does not feel as if the York County Sheriff’s Office cares about seeking justice nor answers about the incident. According to a news release, to retrieve answers, Hall is currently rallying in Rock Hill where her daughter’s body was found.