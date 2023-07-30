Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 29th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Brejai Washington – Driving While Impaired
Malik Walker – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Edinson Valdez–Lemus – False Police Report
Allan Trujillo – Governor’s Warrant
Jalin Tobin – Driving While License Revoked
Walter Thomas – Beg For Money – Second Degree Trespass
Darkia Spears – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless driving
Moses Simuel – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass
Harry Sawyer – Larceny
Gregory Rose – Interference Emergency Communication
Jorge Rebolledo – Assault On A Female
Maurice Polk – City Town Violation
Keannie Nicholson – Discharge Firearm In City – Simple Assault
Sandy Munoz – Larceny Or Motor Vehicle
Cacolby Morrison – Common Law Robbery
Christopher Miles – Secret Peeping
Robert Mcknight – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Willie Mckinnon – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female
Sean Matthews – First Degree Sex Offense Child – Indecent Liberties With A Child
Tyree Lewis – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Felony Attempted First degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy
China Kuzmak – Simple Assault
Christopher Kohn – Felony Conspiracy
Native Johnson – Felony Possession Of Marijuana
James Johnson – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Bianca James – Attempted Common Law Robbery
Steven Jackson – Probation Violation– Out Of Country
Ricardo Hervias–Oascacio – Second Degree Kidnapping
Alphonzo Green – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Rheygan Green – Assault On A Government Official
Ashton Gibson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Dawayne Gadis – Driving While Impaired
Dezmond Fortune – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Jaremia Flowers – Break Or Enter A Vehicle
Dequarius Fleming – Possession Of Marijuana
Haywood Faulkner – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny – Injury To Personal Property
Randall Enoch – Communicating Threats
Edgar Dixon – Felony Conspiracy
Keshawn Corbin – Attempted First Degree Murder
Dajio Cook – Communicating Threats
Jamel Cobbs – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender
Carrie Carlson – Obtain Property False Pretense
John Calkovsky – Assault On a Female
Tanner Brumfield – Driving While Impaired – Open Container Or Alcohol After Consuming
Jaheum Boone – Breaking Or Entering – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking Or Entering
Andrew Bennett – Attempted First Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property
Jaquarius Asbury – Probation Violation
Abraham Adon – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, July 29th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.