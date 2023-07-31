Gaston County Mugshots July 30th
Ashley Courtemanche – DWLR Impaired Rev – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt
Barry Barnes – Probation Violation
Brandon Helms – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Female
Brandon Knox – True Bill Of Indictment – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Brittany Poole – Probation Violation
Chrisaud Brewster – Assault, Female
Cleveland Brown – Burglary, 1st Degree – Injury, Personal Property
David Pope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Davion Brice – Possess Stolen Firearm – Marijuana, Possess
Fernando Arita – Consume Alc By 19:20 – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – DWI
Genaro Temix–Silverio – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joel Romero Moreno – DWI – Possess Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area
Johnathan Leach – Child Abuse
Joseph Bostic – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – DWI – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators – Seat Belt, Driver – Fail To Yield, From Private Driveway
Marissa Lindsay – DWI
Savannah Stickle – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Thadeus Leyne – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Timothy Gardner – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
Tyrell Pierce – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tyrell Withrow – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Drive Left Of Center
William Ledbetter – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, July 30th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.