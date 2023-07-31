Gaston County Mugshots July 30th

1/23 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/23 Ashley Courtemanche – DWLR Impaired Rev – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt

3/23 Barry Barnes – Probation Violation

4/23 Brandon Helms – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Female

5/23 Brandon Knox – True Bill Of Indictment – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



6/23 Brian Reagan – DWI

7/23 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

8/23 Chrisaud Brewster – Assault, Female

9/23 Cleveland Brown – Burglary, 1st Degree – Injury, Personal Property

10/23 David Pope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/23 Davion Brice – Possess Stolen Firearm – Marijuana, Possess

12/23 Fernando Arita – Consume Alc By 19:20 – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – DWI

13/23 Genaro Temix–Silverio – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/23 Joel Romero Moreno – DWI – Possess Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area

15/23 Johnathan Leach – Child Abuse



16/23 Joseph Bostic – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – DWI – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators – Seat Belt, Driver – Fail To Yield, From Private Driveway

17/23 Marissa Lindsay – DWI

18/23 Savannah Stickle – Trespass, 2nd Degree

19/23 Thadeus Leyne – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/23 Timothy Gardner – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile



21/23 Tyrell Pierce – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/23 Tyrell Withrow – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Drive Left Of Center

23/23 William Ledbetter – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, July 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.