Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 30th

1/43 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/43 Ahamd Elzein – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

3/43 Anna Lindsey – Second Degree Trespass

4/43 Ash Sumlin – Assault On A Female

5/43 Brianna Mccombs – Driving While Impaired



6/43 Carlos Reyes – Fail To Give Info:Aid Per Inj

7/43 Chasity Dunbar – Simple Assault – Breaking Or Entering

8/43 Cherish Williams – Flee:Elude Arrest W:MV – Drivign While Impaired – Fail To Heed Blue Light Siren

9/43 Christian Fisher – AWDWIKISI – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

10/43 Christopher Opitz – Assault By Stragulation – Resisting Public Officer



11/43 Curtis Simpson – Assault On A Female

12/43 Davanna Terry – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Larceny

13/43 Demetrius Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny

14/43 Devaun Saunders – DV Protective Order Violation

15/43 Don’Tae Smith – Driving While Impaired



16/43 Edgardo Adame–Sanchez – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding

17/43 Ever Rocha–Gamez – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

18/43 J’Marcus D’Relle – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

19/43 Jacob Hernadez–Castillo – Drive After Consuming <21 – Driving While Impaired

20/43 Jamare Tate – Driving While Impaired – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Operate Veh No Ins



21/43 Jared Mitchell – Flee:Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard

22/43 Jeremiah Burney – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Stolen Vehicle – Possessing

23/43 Jerry Gingles – Assault On A Female – AWDW Minor Present – Communicating Threats

24/43 Joaquin Taylor – Assault On A Female – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With

25/43 Jordan Stewart – Communicating Threats



26/43 Jose Pineda–Aguilar – Driving While Impaired

27/43 Joshua Love – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Resisting Public Officer

28/43 Joshua Price – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Resisting Public Officer

29/43 Larion Key – Misdemeanor Larceny

30/43 Larry Burris – Assault On A Female



31/43 Lindsay Livengood – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop

32/43 Manuel Perdomo–Morales – Driving While Impaired

33/43 Marlon Harris – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

34/43 Matthew Morency – Breaking And Or Entering

35/43 Mercades Fernandez – Second Degree Trespass



36/43 Neidi Mendez – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

37/43 Oleksandr Nesterenko – Driving While Impaired

38/43 Rayford Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

39/43 Terrence Dudis – Assault Inflict Serious Inj – Communicating Threats

40/43 Tony Greaves – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Affray



41/43 Torrance Stinson – Misdemeanor Larceny

42/43 Victor Springs – Habitual Larceny

43/43 Zaire Crutchfield – Resisting Public Officer























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, July 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.