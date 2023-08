Gaston County Mugshots July 31st

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Adam Frye – Habeas Corpus

3/31 Anthony Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Obtain Property False Pretense

4/31 Arnitra Ratchford – Failure To Appear, Felony – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Habitual Larceny

5/31 Brandi Parham – Larceny, Misdemeanor



6/31 Caleb Oliver – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

7/31 Cody Elmore – Habeas Corpus

8/31 Dejah Davis – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

9/31 Devin Ross – Sch II, Deliver – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile – Possess Stolen Firearm – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

10/31 Dominick Williams – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Female



11/31 Edward Sewell – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/31 Eric Campbell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/31 Garrett Friday – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/31 Holly Rowland – Possess Stolen Property – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/31 Jason Hannon – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Injury, Personal Property



16/31 Jeffrey Martin – DWI

17/31 Jomonyatta Sanders – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/31 Joshua Moore – Habeas Corpus

19/31 Kristen Peek – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/31 Latrelle Jenerette – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Break:Enter – Threat, Communicate



21/31 Luther Thompson – Parole Warrant

22/31 Maria Curtis – Domestic Violence Protection Order

23/31 Melissa Dossett – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Trespass, 2nd Degree

24/31 Michael Chandler – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

25/31 Michael Moore – Habitual Larceny – Larceny



26/31 Quadrekia Eley – Assault, Simple

27/31 Quay Miles – Larceny – Conspiracy – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny, Misdemeanor

28/31 Richard Lewis – Probation Violation

29/31 Steven Henson – Cocaine, Possess

30/31 Susan Jacobs – Cocaine, Possess



31/31 Tommy Payseur – DWI – Poss Open Container: Cons Alc PSG Area – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Threat, Communicate – Inspection Violation































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, July 31st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.