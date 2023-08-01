Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 31st

1/42 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/42 Abdul–Hassan Hoff – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

3/42 Adriana Cruz – H:I Felony Probation Violation

4/42 Amanda Easterling – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

5/42 Antonio Forrest – Public Order – Free Text



6/42 Bakkaih Kanu – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

7/42 Bryant Byrd – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault On A Female

8/42 Chandler Kepley – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Felony Larceny

9/42 Corey Fredrick – Secret Peeping – Misd

10/42 Dale Hornblower – Intoxicated And Disruptive



11/42 Darrian Hamilton – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon

12/42 Dawn Thomas – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

13/42 Derrick Johnson – Indecent Liberties With Child – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15

14/42 Dwayne Carter – Murder – First Degree

15/42 Eduard Komatskiy – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



16/42 Felipe Benitez – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/42 Geneva Harris – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Resisting Public Officer

18/42 Jadel Brailey – Resisting Public Officer

19/42 Jaheim Boone – H:I Felony Probation Violation

20/42 Jamari Jackson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy



21/42 Jamie Rosado – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

22/42 Julie Bean – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

23/42 Justin Hughes – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Willful:Wanton Disreg

24/42 Kaleb Farr – Driving While Impaired

25/42 Kelly Colvett – Simple Assault – Assault And Battery



26/42 Quantiz Maddox – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats

27/42 Rashane Jackson – Impede Traffic

28/42 Reginald Heath – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

29/42 Rheyionne Glenn – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

30/42 Rishea Stepp – Driving While Impaired



31/42 Robert Liddell – Possess Stolen Firearm

32/42 Rubin Carr – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering

33/42 Samuel Berry – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Resisting Public Officer

34/42 Sarah Hand – Breaking Or Entering

35/42 Solomon Barnwell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



36/42 Tia Jones – Felony Larceny

37/42 Tilynda Killingsworth – Assault Govt Official:Emply

38/42 Todd Willingham – Assault On A Female

39/42 Tyrae Coleman – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

40/42 Tyrice Garlins – Sexual Battery – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Second Degree Force Sex Off



41/42 Yenkel Blanco–Cruz – Assault On A Female

42/42 Zachary Guy – Larceny After Break:Enter





















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, July 31st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.