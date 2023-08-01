Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 31st
Abdul–Hassan Hoff – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Adriana Cruz – H:I Felony Probation Violation
Amanda Easterling – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Antonio Forrest – Public Order – Free Text
Bakkaih Kanu – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Bryant Byrd – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault On A Female
Chandler Kepley – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Felony Larceny
Corey Fredrick – Secret Peeping – Misd
Dale Hornblower – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Darrian Hamilton – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Dawn Thomas – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz
Derrick Johnson – Indecent Liberties With Child – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15
Dwayne Carter – Murder – First Degree
Eduard Komatskiy – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Felipe Benitez – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Geneva Harris – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Resisting Public Officer
Jadel Brailey – Resisting Public Officer
Jaheim Boone – H:I Felony Probation Violation
Jamari Jackson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Jamie Rosado – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Julie Bean – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Justin Hughes – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Willful:Wanton Disreg
Kaleb Farr – Driving While Impaired
Kelly Colvett – Simple Assault – Assault And Battery
Quantiz Maddox – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats
Rashane Jackson – Impede Traffic
Reginald Heath – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Rheyionne Glenn – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Rishea Stepp – Driving While Impaired
Robert Liddell – Possess Stolen Firearm
Rubin Carr – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering
Samuel Berry – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Resisting Public Officer
Sarah Hand – Breaking Or Entering
Solomon Barnwell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Tia Jones – Felony Larceny
Tilynda Killingsworth – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Todd Willingham – Assault On A Female
Tyrae Coleman – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Tyrice Garlins – Sexual Battery – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Second Degree Force Sex Off
Yenkel Blanco–Cruz – Assault On A Female
Zachary Guy – Larceny After Break:Enter
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, July 31st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.