Gaston County Mugshots August 1st

1/25 Gaston County Mugshots

2/25 Joshua Watts – Possession Of Schedule II – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation

3/25 Kenneth Tompkins – Failure To Appear in Court

4/25 Raderia Tate – Simple Assault

5/25 Michael Tarbush – Assault On A Female



6/25 Charles Warren – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device – Probation Violation

7/25 Michael Sisk – Sell:Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

8/25 Jacob Rouse – Break/Enter

9/25 Julian Rodriguez – Trafficking Cocaine

10/25 Domosi Reid – Larceny Employee



11/25 Parker Pegram – Probation Violation

12/25 Davious Moore – Assault On A Female

13/25 Richard Martin – Larceny

14/25 Anita Magee – Second Degree Trespassing

15/25 Matthew Luczynski – Second Degree Tresspassing



16/25 Michael Harrelson – Assault On A Female

17/25 Amanda Gibson – Failure To Appear In Court – Interference Electric Monitoring Device – Break And Enter – Probation Violation

18/25 Kimberly Frasure – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court – Extradition/Fugitive

19/25 James Fargis – Failure To Appear

20/25 Chrsiopher Estrada – Possession Of Heroin – Larceny – Possession Of Drug



21/25 Christopher Davis – Probation Violation

22/25 Keyonia Crowder – First Degree Trespass – Resisit Public Officer

23/25 Jordan Bibki – Break:Enter

24/25 Timothy Bay – Failure To Appear In Court

25/25 Angel Ayala – Extradition:Fugitve – Immigration



















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from July 1st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.