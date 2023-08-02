Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 1st

1/50 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/50 Amory Hinson – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

3/50 Anthony Boyd – Traffick In Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine

4/50 Bryan Davis – Probation Violation

5/50 Bryan Garcia–Lopez – Traffick In Methamphetamine



6/50 Brye Brown – Probation Violation – Second Degree Trespass

7/50 Christopher Green – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

8/50 Christy Hinkle – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault And Battery

9/50 Corey Brower – Habitual Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny

10/50 Daraylmeka Green – DWLR Impaired Rev



11/50 Darnell Lee – Misdemeanor Larceny

12/50 Darrion Hudson – Second Degree Trespass

13/50 Davaun Buckingham – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

14/50 David Sellers – Second Degree Trespass

15/50 Decorean Grissom – AWDWIKISI – Dis Weap Occ Prop Ser Bod Inj



16/50 Dericc Adams – Traffick In Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin

17/50 Dustin Keener – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Assault Inflict Serious Inj

18/50 Fatima Perez–Gonzalez – Resisting Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Govt Official:Emply

19/50 Ikenna Dimgba – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

20/50 Isaac Cook – Misdemeanor Larceny



21/50 Jalynn Houghton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon

22/50 James Campbell – PWISD Marijuana – PWISD Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

23/50 James Evans – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

24/50 James Smith – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard

25/50 Jamie Mouse – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Felony Larceny



26/50 John Jose – Probation Violation

27/50 John Moses – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault

28/50 Julie Bean – Habitual Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering

29/50 Kayla Hinton – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

30/50 Kelly Colvett – Second Degree Trespass



31/50 Kenyata McDowell – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment

32/50 Ladarius Frasier – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

33/50 Maya Mccoy – Driving While Impaired

34/50 Melanie Rivera–Merlos – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

35/50 Michael Little – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy



36/50 Michael Moore – Habitual Larceny – Felony Larceny

37/50 Patrick Binam – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Intimidating Witness

38/50 Richard Eury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm

39/50 Richard Long – Larceny From The Person

40/50 Richard Lopez – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Poss 5+ Counterfeit Instrument



41/50 Ronald Jackson – Assault Inflict Serious Inj

42/50 Scott Penaloza – Burglary – First Degree – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon

43/50 Sharnae Grange – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

44/50 Sherrice Autry – Misdemeanor Larceny – Trespass – First Degree – Injury To Real Property

45/50 Sylvester Carrington – Injury To Personal Property – Comunnicating Threats



46/50 Terry Smerz – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – PWISD Marijuana

47/50 Thomas Bailey – Probation Violation – Assault Govt Official:Emply

48/50 Thomas Benson – Larceny By Employee

49/50 Tyrelle Gaston – Driving While Impaired – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

50/50 Walter Moore – Safecracking





































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, August 1st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.