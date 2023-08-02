Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 1st
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
Amory Hinson – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Anthony Boyd – Traffick In Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine
Bryan Davis – Probation Violation
Bryan Garcia–Lopez – Traffick In Methamphetamine
Brye Brown – Probation Violation – Second Degree Trespass
Christopher Green – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Christy Hinkle – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault And Battery
Corey Brower – Habitual Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Daraylmeka Green – DWLR Impaired Rev
Darnell Lee – Misdemeanor Larceny
Darrion Hudson – Second Degree Trespass
Davaun Buckingham – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
David Sellers – Second Degree Trespass
Decorean Grissom – AWDWIKISI – Dis Weap Occ Prop Ser Bod Inj
Dericc Adams – Traffick In Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin
Dustin Keener – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Assault Inflict Serious Inj
Fatima Perez–Gonzalez – Resisting Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Ikenna Dimgba – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Maru Paraphernalia
Isaac Cook – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jalynn Houghton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon
James Campbell – PWISD Marijuana – PWISD Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
James Evans – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
James Smith – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard
Jamie Mouse – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Felony Larceny
John Jose – Probation Violation
John Moses – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
Julie Bean – Habitual Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering
Kayla Hinton – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Kelly Colvett – Second Degree Trespass
Kenyata McDowell – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment
Ladarius Frasier – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Maya Mccoy – Driving While Impaired
Melanie Rivera–Merlos – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Maru Paraphernalia
Michael Little – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Michael Moore – Habitual Larceny – Felony Larceny
Patrick Binam – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Intimidating Witness
Richard Eury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm
Richard Long – Larceny From The Person
Richard Lopez – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Poss 5+ Counterfeit Instrument
Ronald Jackson – Assault Inflict Serious Inj
Scott Penaloza – Burglary – First Degree – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon
Sharnae Grange – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Sherrice Autry – Misdemeanor Larceny – Trespass – First Degree – Injury To Real Property
Sylvester Carrington – Injury To Personal Property – Comunnicating Threats
Terry Smerz – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – PWISD Marijuana
Thomas Bailey – Probation Violation – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Thomas Benson – Larceny By Employee
Tyrelle Gaston – Driving While Impaired – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Walter Moore – Safecracking
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, August 1st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.