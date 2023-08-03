Gaston County Mugshots August 2nd
Aubrey Williams – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Timothy West – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Eyzaah Ward – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Vehicle, Possess Stolen – Conspiracy
Michael Tarbush – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female
-
Teresa Strange – Assault, Simple
Christina Stephens – Sch I, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Carl Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Mark Seppala – Break:Enter – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
Laura Schaumloeffel – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tywan Robinson – Larceny – Habitual Larceny – Resist Public Officer
David Richmond – Probation Violation
Conejo Reyes – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Deborah Reel – DWLR Impaired Rev – Insurance, No Liability – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card: Tag – Fictitious Info To Officer – Unsafe Movement
Jarobi Ratliff – Habeas Corpus
-
Perla Ramirez–Olmo – Larceny
Christopher Poplin – Possess Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony
Jamie Norton – AWDWISI – Probation Violation
Jaylan Moore – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
Joseph McIntyre – Failure To Appear, Felony – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
Joshua McAbee – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo
Lewis Mason – Habeas Corpus
Ebony Mahatha – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jasmon Mackey – Resist Public Officer
Cristopher Leach – Probation Violation
-
Russell Kistler – Failure To Appear, Felony
Angel Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dustin Hutchens – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Enderson Herrate–Gonzalez – Stautory Rape Of Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties, Child – Stat Rape Of Child By Adult – Immigration
Paul Hendrix – Heroin, Traffick – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Weapon, Carrying Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
Bryan Helms – Habeas Corpus
Sarah Hand – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Sean Hammond – Solicit Alms:Beg For Money – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Linda Hagans – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Steven Farley – Probation Violation
-
Shanise Falcon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
Charlie Easter – Habeas Corpus
Rebecca Crain – Habeas Corpus
Charlotte Cooper – Habeas Corpus
-
Megan Collins – Failure To Appear, Felony
Paul Clark – Parole Warrant – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Burris – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Sebastian Burnette – Habeas Corpus
Jason Bridges – Habeas Corpus
David Bradshaw – Assault, Female
Samantha Bradley – DWI – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Boulware – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brad Arrowood – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer
Howard Anderson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from August 2nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.