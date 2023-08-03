Gaston County Mugshots August 2nd

1/50 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/50 Aubrey Williams – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

3/50 Timothy West – Trespass, 2nd Degree

4/50 Eyzaah Ward – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Vehicle, Possess Stolen – Conspiracy

5/50 Michael Tarbush – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female



6/50 Teresa Strange – Assault, Simple

7/50 Christina Stephens – Sch I, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/50 Carl Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

9/50 Mark Seppala – Break:Enter – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

10/50 Laura Schaumloeffel – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/50 Tywan Robinson – Larceny – Habitual Larceny – Resist Public Officer

12/50 David Richmond – Probation Violation

13/50 Conejo Reyes – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

14/50 Deborah Reel – DWLR Impaired Rev – Insurance, No Liability – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card: Tag – Fictitious Info To Officer – Unsafe Movement

15/50 Jarobi Ratliff – Habeas Corpus



16/50 Perla Ramirez–Olmo – Larceny

17/50 Christopher Poplin – Possess Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony

18/50 Jamie Norton – AWDWISI – Probation Violation

19/50 Jaylan Moore – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation

20/50 Joseph McIntyre – Failure To Appear, Felony – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



21/50 Joshua McAbee – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo

22/50 Lewis Mason – Habeas Corpus

23/50 Ebony Mahatha – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/50 Jasmon Mackey – Resist Public Officer

25/50 Cristopher Leach – Probation Violation



26/50 Russell Kistler – Failure To Appear, Felony

27/50 Angel Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/50 Dustin Hutchens – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

29/50 Enderson Herrate–Gonzalez – Stautory Rape Of Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties, Child – Stat Rape Of Child By Adult – Immigration

30/50 Paul Hendrix – Heroin, Traffick – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Weapon, Carrying Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



31/50 Bryan Helms – Habeas Corpus

32/50 Sarah Hand – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/50 Sean Hammond – Solicit Alms:Beg For Money – Trespass, 2nd Degree

34/50 Linda Hagans – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/50 Steven Farley – Probation Violation



36/50 Shanise Falcon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

37/50 Mark Fagala – DWI

38/50 Charlie Easter – Habeas Corpus

39/50 Rebecca Crain – Habeas Corpus

40/50 Charlotte Cooper – Habeas Corpus



41/50 Megan Collins – Failure To Appear, Felony

42/50 Paul Clark – Parole Warrant – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

43/50 Christopher Burris – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

44/50 Sebastian Burnette – Habeas Corpus

45/50 Jason Bridges – Habeas Corpus



46/50 David Bradshaw – Assault, Female

47/50 Samantha Bradley – DWI – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

48/50 Christopher Boulware – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

49/50 Brad Arrowood – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer

50/50 Howard Anderson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor





































































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from August 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.