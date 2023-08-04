Gaston County Mugshots August 3rd
Anthony Carr – Contaminate Food:Drink With Drugs
Bridget Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Cheri Rumfelt – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Danielle Holland – DWI – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
David Gil – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Emily Couillard – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWI – License, Expired Operators
Gerardo Cabrera – Assault, Simple
Gilbert Pfeifer – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess
James Hagans – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Methamphetamine
Jamil Armstrong – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Matthew Luczynski – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Michael Hill – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Assault, Female – Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Injury, Real Property
Michael Willis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michelle Harris – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Michelle Locklear – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Mitchell Brewer – Probation Violation
Paul Hendrix – Sch II, Deliver – Sch III, Sell – Sch II, Manufacture – Sch II, Possess
Rafas Camp – Habeas Corpus
Robin Tinsley – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Rodney Degree – Habeas Corpus
Shannon Cherry – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Stephanie Proctor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Terry Keeter – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Tina Davis – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Tony Philbeck – Failure To Appear, Felony
Wendy Barnhardt – Cocaine, Possess – DWI – Possess, Prison:Jail
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from August 3rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.