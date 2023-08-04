Gaston County Mugshots August 3rd

1/28 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/28 Anthony Carr – Contaminate Food:Drink With Drugs

3/28 Bridget Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/28 Cheri Rumfelt – Trespass, 2nd Degree

5/28 Danielle Holland – DWI – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving, To Endanger



6/28 David Gil – Intoxicated And Disruptive

7/28 Emily Couillard – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWI – License, Expired Operators

8/28 Gerardo Cabrera – Assault, Simple

9/28 Gilbert Pfeifer – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess

10/28 James Hagans – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Methamphetamine



11/28 Jamil Armstrong – Larceny, Misdemeanor

12/28 Matthew Luczynski – Trespass, 2nd Degree

13/28 Michael Hill – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Assault, Female – Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Injury, Real Property

14/28 Michael Willis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/28 Michelle Harris – Trespass, 2nd Degree



16/28 Michelle Locklear – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/28 Mitchell Brewer – Probation Violation

18/28 Paul Hendrix – Sch II, Deliver – Sch III, Sell – Sch II, Manufacture – Sch II, Possess

19/28 Rafas Camp – Habeas Corpus

20/28 Robin Tinsley – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



21/28 Rodney Degree – Habeas Corpus

22/28 Shannon Cherry – Trespass, 2nd Degree

23/28 Stacy Love – DWI

24/28 Stephanie Proctor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

25/28 Terry Keeter – Domestic Violence Protection Order



26/28 Tina Davis – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

27/28 Tony Philbeck – Failure To Appear, Felony

28/28 Wendy Barnhardt – Cocaine, Possess – DWI – Possess, Prison:Jail

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from August 3rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.