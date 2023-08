Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 3rd

1/59 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/59 Zachary Silver – Parole Violation

3/59 Eric Colter – Breaking/Entering

4/59 Naquan Young – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking/Entering

5/59 Jaywin Wilson – Simple Assault



6/59 Michelle Wilbanks – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

7/59 Malik White – Breaking/Entering – Assault On A Female

8/59 Jason White – Diving While Impaired

9/59 Tavaris Thompson–Fulwiley – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

10/59 Keyon Thompson – Break/Enter Terrorize Injure



11/59 Charles Thompson – Attempted Larceny – Felony Larceny

12/59 Santario Thomas – Felony Conspiracy – Accessory After The Fact

13/59 Arnold Thomas – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

14/59 Davon Taylor – Injury To Real Property

15/59 Isaac Strickland – Simple Assault



16/59 Matthew Streat – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

17/59 Christopher Stephens – Assault On a Female – Injury To Real Property

18/59 Tomothy Stallings – Driving While Impaired

19/59 Darryl Smith – Flee/Elude Arrest

20/59 Titus Reeves – Resisting Public Officer – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Assault On Campus Police Officer



21/59 Kalila Mungo – Simple Assault

22/59 Jacob Morton– Breaking/Entering – Assault On A Female

23/59 Katelyn Mcintyre – Felony Larceny

24/59 Dene Mcdonald – Misdemeanor Larceny

25/59 Shaquan Mccorey – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault – Driving While Impaired



26/59 Raymond Mcbride – Stalking

27/59 Rakesh Masannagari – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

28/59 Michael Martin – Breaking Or Enter

29/59 Lorene Jordan – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

30/59 Jair Johnson – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger



31/59 Noah James – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

32/59 Angel Jackson – Felony Conspiracy

33/59 Keon Hunter – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

34/59 Kwantavius Howze – Resisiting Public Officer

35/59 Deasia Howard – Simple Assault



36/59 Aaron Guido – Domestic Protective Order Violation

37/59 Shawn Gillam – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

38/59 Barbara Gettys – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

39/59 James Franco – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny

40/59 Eric Forte – Resisiting Public Officer – Probation Violation



41/59 Marqueti Fitts – Driving While License Revoked

42/59 Stephanie Fink – Possession Of Meth – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

43/59 Jose Ferrera – Assault On A Female

44/59 Mark Elliot – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

45/59 Erik Duarte – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



46/59 Deondra Dow – Second Degree Trespass

47/59 Dwayne Credle – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Misdemeanor Larceny

48/59 Latoya Coyle – Felony Larceny – Injury To Personal Property – Resisiting Public Officer

49/59 Eric Colter – Breaking And Or Entering

50/59 Dewayne Chavis – Noise Ordinance Violation



51/59 Dwayne Carter – Probation Violation

52/59 Christopher Blair – Common Law Robbery

53/59 Victor Blackwell – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

54/59 David Arelloano–Lagunas – Trafficking Cocaine

55/59 Edward Baldwin – Possession Drug Paraphernalia



56/59 Nirobi Bailey – Assault On a female – Interference With Emergency Communication – Communicating Threats

57/59 Olver Anacleto–Amador – Assault By Strangulation – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault

58/59 Darrell Alexander – Habitual Felon

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, August 3rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.