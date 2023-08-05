Mecklenburg County Mugshots August4 th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Rondrico Mcqueary – Shoplifting Conlealment Goods – Felony Larceny
Jonathan Martin – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Trequan Lynch – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm
Crystal Lopez – Driving While Impaired
Marcus Logan – Discharging Firearm into Occupied Proper – Discharge Firearm in City – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Christopher Harris – Communicating Threats – Injury To Real Property – Common Law Robbery – Larceny
Donald Hamilton – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Failure To Wear Seatbelt
Patrick Guillen – Probation Violation
Jose Guevara-Pineda – Hit:Run Failure To Stop Property Damage – No Operatores License
Michael Green – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Jonqwesha Garlins – Simple Assault – Injury To Real Property – First Degree Arson
Karen Garcia – Simple Assault
Jovanni Fuentes – Driving While Impaired
Dezmond Fortune – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny – Larceny Removal Of AntiTheft Device
Travon Evans – MAl Conduct By Prisons :Throw – Resisting Public Officer – Open Container Of Alcohol
Michael Evans – Possessiond Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Ethan Elyasian – Driving While Impaired
Keenan Denard – Assault On A Female
Nigel Davis – Assault On A Female
Luther Davis – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Jermichael Davidson – Probation Violation – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
Carlena Crawford – Felony Larceny
Charles Clark – Resisting Public Officer – Destroy Criminal Evidence
Travon Brown – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Simple Affray
Travis Brannen – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Common Law Robbery – Felony Larceny
Corey Bivens – Assault By Strangulation
Sandra Barnes – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card
Horacaio Ancheyta – Driving While Impaired – Assault On A Female
Jouse Alpirez–Ambrocio – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration – Operate Vehicle With No Insurance – Expired Inspection
Mar’Quarius Alexander – Attempted First Degree Murder
Julio Alcocer – Driving While Impaired
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, August 5th.
•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.