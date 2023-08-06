Gaston County Mugshots August 5th
Steven Shaffer – Driving While Impaired – Insurance – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked – – No Seat Belt – Inspection Violation
Justin Russell – Driving While Imapired
Cristy Peeler – Failure To Appear In Court
Joshua Nichlson – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Ukema Miller – Animal Cruelty
Scott McConnell – Larceny AntiInventory Device
Terresa Mcabee – Failure To Appear In Court
Alyssa Laye – Simple Assault
Shane Kelley – Assault On A Female
Aleta Jones – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Teeanna Jennings – Extradition/Fugitive – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Driving While License Revoked
Ronald Jenkins – Possession Of Schedule II – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Tyler Inscoe – Driving While Impaired
Robbie Hoke – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny
Qwamaine Hatten – Simple Assault
Mary HArris – Obtain Property False Pretense
Toni Gray – Driving While Impaired
Luis Gonzalez Cruz – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – No Operator’s License – Failure To Head Light Or Siren
Kevin Gibson – Failure To Appear In Court
Aaron Forton – Failue To Appear In Court – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, August 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.