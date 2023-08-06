Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 5th

1/20 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/20 Breanna Wall – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/20 Cameron Walker – Simple Assault

4/20 Shawn Springs – Misdemeanor Larceny

5/20 Erica Spells – Simple Assault



6/20 Naquan Smith – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possesion Of Drug Paraphernalia

7/20 Francis Ramirez – Breaking Or Entering

8/20 Sheridan Preston – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

9/20 Donte Mccorey – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

10/20 Severiano Meta – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order VIolation



11/20 Haciel Martinez – Assault Physical Injury Emergency Person

12/20 Erica Martinez – Simple Assault

13/20 Eldrin Knox – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

14/20 Daniel Joyce – Driving While Impaired

15/20 Sarah Jones – Second Degree Trespass



16/20 Rondell Jenkins – Assault On A Female

17/20 Ricoo Hallmon – Breaking:Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Enter – Resisting Public Officer

18/20 Kilona Gettys – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

19/20 Pedro Fraire–Contreras – Resisting Public Arrest

20/20 Kateria Flowers – Robbeery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon









































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, August 5th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.