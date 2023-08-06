Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 5th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Breanna Wall – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Cameron Walker – Simple Assault
Shawn Springs – Misdemeanor Larceny
Erica Spells – Simple Assault
Naquan Smith – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possesion Of Drug Paraphernalia
Francis Ramirez – Breaking Or Entering
Sheridan Preston – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Donte Mccorey – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Severiano Meta – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order VIolation
Haciel Martinez – Assault Physical Injury Emergency Person
Erica Martinez – Simple Assault
Eldrin Knox – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Daniel Joyce – Driving While Impaired
Sarah Jones – Second Degree Trespass
Rondell Jenkins – Assault On A Female
Ricoo Hallmon – Breaking:Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Enter – Resisting Public Officer
Kilona Gettys – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Pedro Fraire–Contreras – Resisting Public Arrest
Kateria Flowers – Robbeery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, August 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.