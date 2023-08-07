Gaston County Mugshots August 6th

1/26 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/26 Alfred Gibson – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

3/26 Brandon Mayhue – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/26 Brianna Clinton – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree

5/26 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation



6/26 Brooke Gaines – Trespass, 2nd Degree

7/26 Christopher Cooper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/26 Corey Freeman – Assault, Female – Disorderly Conduct – Resist Public Officer

9/26 Derek Simpson – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/26 Destiny Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/26 Dustin Dawson – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Manufacture

12/26 Emmanuel Baldwin – Reckless Driving, To Endanger

13/26 Jocelynn Eger – Assault, Simple

14/26 John Cox – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

15/26 Jomonyatta Sanders – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/26 Michael Friday – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Threat, Communicate – Assault, Government Official

17/26 Mon’Tavis Wilson – Possess Stolen Firearm – Firearm, Carry Concealed

18/26 Muchanthia Goode – Assault, Simple

19/26 Olivia Wright – Fraud, Computer, Trespass – Stalking, Cyber

20/26 Ronald McCaskill – Probation Violation, Other County



21/26 Ryan Sadler – Local Ordinance – Aggressive Driving – Muffler, Improper

22/26 Shakur Durham – Firearm, Carrying Concealed – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt – Fail Maintain Lane Control

23/26 Sheritta Goode – Assault, Simple

24/26 Sherry Carter – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

25/26 Timothy Roscoe – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



26/26 TJ Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Parole Warrant





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, August 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.