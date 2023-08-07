Gaston County Mugshots August 6th
-
1/26
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/26
Alfred Gibson – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
3/26
Brandon Mayhue – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
4/26
Brianna Clinton – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
5/26
Brittany Poole – Probation Violation
-
-
6/26
Brooke Gaines – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
7/26
Christopher Cooper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
8/26
Corey Freeman – Assault, Female – Disorderly Conduct – Resist Public Officer
-
9/26
Derek Simpson – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
10/26
Destiny Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
11/26
Dustin Dawson – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Possess – Sch II, Manufacture
-
12/26
Emmanuel Baldwin – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
-
13/26
Jocelynn Eger – Assault, Simple
-
14/26
John Cox – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
-
15/26
Jomonyatta Sanders – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
16/26
Michael Friday – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Threat, Communicate – Assault, Government Official
-
17/26
Mon’Tavis Wilson – Possess Stolen Firearm – Firearm, Carry Concealed
-
18/26
Muchanthia Goode – Assault, Simple
-
19/26
Olivia Wright – Fraud, Computer, Trespass – Stalking, Cyber
-
20/26
Ronald McCaskill – Probation Violation, Other County
-
-
21/26
Ryan Sadler – Local Ordinance – Aggressive Driving – Muffler, Improper
-
22/26
Shakur Durham – Firearm, Carrying Concealed – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt – Fail Maintain Lane Control
-
23/26
Sheritta Goode – Assault, Simple
-
24/26
Sherry Carter – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
25/26
Timothy Roscoe – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
26/26
TJ Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Parole Warrant
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, August 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.