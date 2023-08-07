Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 6th
Michael Adams – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Injury To Real Property
Matthew Young – Second Degree Trespass – Open Cnt Mbv:Unfwn Prop Cy:Cty
Tylek Wilson – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female
Joshua Varnadore – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny
Steven Vannorden – Second Degree Trespass – Probation Violation
Tony Twitty – Assault On A Female
Macario Torres – Death By Vehicle – Felony
Olivia Thompson – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operator’s License
Unity Simmons – Attempt First Degree Burglary
Sebastian Silva – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Sharif Santos – Assault On A Female
Latavian Rorie – Malicious Use Of Explosive Damage Proper – Burning Of Churches, Uninhabited Houses
Paulo Ramos–Avila – Second Degree Murder – Fel Hit:Run Ser Inj:Death – Speed Competition
Madalin Raducanu – Felony Larceny
John Philpott – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female
Ronald Payne – DV Protective Order Violation
Brad Parsell – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Simple Assault
Cesar Palacios–Urias – Murder–First Degree
Adrian Newsome – Aid And Abet Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Emerita Montes–Anariba – Simple Assault
Allen Miller – Misdemeanor Larceny
Broughton Miles – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Curtis Meadows – Common Law Robbery
Thaddeus McFadden – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – $200 And Up – Felony Conspiracy
James McCall – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Guy Mbanyamsig – Injury To Real Property
Wynton Maduro – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st – Speeding – Driving While Impaired
Nahsikha Mackay – Communicating Threats – Cyberstalking – Simple Assault
Jesus Lopez–Garcia – DWLR Impaired Rev – No Operators License – Death By Vehicle – Felony
Alan Hoyt – Driving While Impaired
Dovontay Howard – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Shannon Hodge – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny
Melvin Hernandez–Sorto – Driving While Impaired – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st
Camden Griffin – Assault Inflict Serious Inj
Jacob Frazier – PWISD Cocaine – Mal Cocaine By Prisoner:Throw – Resisting Public Officer
Michael Fraiser – Assault On A Female
Corey Forney – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
James Durham – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Public Officer
Whitney Dickens – Attempted First Degree Murder
Elijah Davis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Emergency Communication
Christopher Dameron – Assault On A Female
Darryl Cuffie – Second Degree Trespass – Urinate In Public:Defecate In Public
Arika Colvin – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property False Pretense – Forgery Of Instrument
Cleveburn Coleman – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Billy Cochran – Breaking Or Entering
Wilbert Browne – PWIMSD Sch I CS – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Rubye Broadus – Misdemeanor Larceny
Chasrae Bennett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault On A Female
Christopher Beeler – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Alex Barrow – PWIMSD Sch II CS – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Alter Title
Anuneakas Barnette – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possess Of Firearm By Felon
Bobby Bankhead – IV–D Non–Support Of Child
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, August 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.