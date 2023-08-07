Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 6th

1/54 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/54 Michael Adams – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Injury To Real Property

3/54 Matthew Young – Second Degree Trespass – Open Cnt Mbv:Unfwn Prop Cy:Cty

4/54 Tylek Wilson – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female

5/54 Joshua Varnadore – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny



6/54 Steven Vannorden – Second Degree Trespass – Probation Violation

7/54 Tony Twitty – Assault On A Female

8/54 Macario Torres – Death By Vehicle – Felony

9/54 Olivia Thompson – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operator’s License

10/54 Unity Simmons – Attempt First Degree Burglary



11/54 Sebastian Silva – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

12/54 Sharif Santos – Assault On A Female

13/54 Latavian Rorie – Malicious Use Of Explosive Damage Proper – Burning Of Churches, Uninhabited Houses

14/54 Paulo Ramos–Avila – Second Degree Murder – Fel Hit:Run Ser Inj:Death – Speed Competition

15/54 Madalin Raducanu – Felony Larceny



16/54 John Philpott – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female

17/54 Ronald Payne – DV Protective Order Violation

18/54 Brad Parsell – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Simple Assault

19/54 Cesar Palacios–Urias – Murder–First Degree

20/54 Adrian Newsome – Aid And Abet Larceny – Felony Conspiracy



21/54 Emerita Montes–Anariba – Simple Assault

22/54 Allen Miller – Misdemeanor Larceny

23/54 Broughton Miles – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

24/54 Curtis Meadows – Common Law Robbery

25/54 Thaddeus McFadden – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – $200 And Up – Felony Conspiracy



26/54 James McCall – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

27/54 Guy Mbanyamsig – Injury To Real Property

28/54 Wynton Maduro – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st – Speeding – Driving While Impaired

29/54 Nahsikha Mackay – Communicating Threats – Cyberstalking – Simple Assault

30/54 Jesus Lopez–Garcia – DWLR Impaired Rev – No Operators License – Death By Vehicle – Felony



31/54 Alan Hoyt – Driving While Impaired

32/54 Dovontay Howard – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

33/54 Shannon Hodge – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny

34/54 Melvin Hernandez–Sorto – Driving While Impaired – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st

35/54 Camden Griffin – Assault Inflict Serious Inj



36/54 Jacob Frazier – PWISD Cocaine – Mal Cocaine By Prisoner:Throw – Resisting Public Officer

37/54 Michael Fraiser – Assault On A Female

38/54 Corey Forney – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

39/54 James Durham – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Public Officer

40/54 Whitney Dickens – Attempted First Degree Murder



41/54 Elijah Davis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Emergency Communication

42/54 Elijah Davis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Emergency Communication

43/54 Christopher Dameron – Assault On A Female

44/54 Darryl Cuffie – Second Degree Trespass – Urinate In Public:Defecate In Public

45/54 Arika Colvin – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property False Pretense – Forgery Of Instrument



46/54 Cleveburn Coleman – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

47/54 Billy Cochran – Breaking Or Entering

48/54 Wilbert Browne – PWIMSD Sch I CS – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

49/54 Rubye Broadus – Misdemeanor Larceny

50/54 Chasrae Bennett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault On A Female



51/54 Christopher Beeler – Probation Violation – Out Of County

52/54 Alex Barrow – PWIMSD Sch II CS – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Alter Title

53/54 Anuneakas Barnette – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possess Of Firearm By Felon

54/54 Bobby Bankhead – IV–D Non–Support Of Child













































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, August 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.