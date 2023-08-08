900-Pound Bull Still On The Loose In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 900-pound bull has been spotted roaming the streets around west Charlotte.

WCCB Charlotte photojournalist, Kevin Pinto, spotted the bull while driving home Monday night around 7PM on Moores Chapel Road.

NO BULL: @WCCBCharlotte photographer, Kevin Pinto, captured this video on Moores Chapel Road in West Charlotte on his way home from his shift. If someone lost their steer, that area is a good place to start looking. #CLTwx #CltTraffic #Clt pic.twitter.com/DRwx7RxXw2 — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) August 7, 2023

Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweet they are in contact with owner as they continue to search for the animal.

Longhorn bull on loose last seen in the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd https://t.co/Hc0NZMh4d4 — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 8, 2023

Charlote-Mecklenburg Animal Control says the bull got loose while trying to move it to an enclosed area during Monday’s severe weather.

Monday evening, the bull’s owner and CMPD officers attempted to corral the animal into a trailer but were unsuccesful. The bull ran into a wooded area and has not been seen since then.

Authorities have used drones both Monday and Tuesday in an attempt to locate the bull.

If you see the bull, call 311.